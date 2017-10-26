Groundbreaking ceremony held for new Liberty County High School

BRISTOL, FL--The formal groundbreaking ceremony for the new Liberty County High School was held on October 20, 2017 at 10:00 am at the Liberty County High School football field.
“Getting where we are today has required countless hours of paperwork, meetings, teamwork, and preparation. Our joint efforts and ultimate success has spanned almost a decade. It has required not only my effort and the current school board’s efforts but efforts from previous superintendents and boards as well,” stated Superintendent David Summers.
Summers thanked representatives in Tallahassee who helped make the Liberty County School District project successful. Attending the ceremony was Senator Bill Montford and Representative Halsey Beshears. Summers also recognized the efforts on behalf of Senator Jack Latvala who was Chairman of the Appropriations Committee at the time we received our funding as well as Governor Rick Scott.
Culpepper Construction Company has been chosen as the Contract Manager for this project. The state-of-the art new high school scheduled to open in August 2019 will be 87,000 square feet of the most modern facilities available at this time. There will be 538 student stations at 80% capacity with an expected student enrollment of 350 in grades 9-12.
The school that stood for many years where the current high school is now originally opened as a two story grades 1 – 12 school in 1928. During that time an Agriculture Shop was built in 1953, the existing gym was built in 1956, the Vocational classrooms were built in 1975, and the JROTC section was added in 2007. These buildings are still in use today.
Approximately thirty eight years ago in 1979 the current high school opened as a 55,000 square foot building that housed grades 7-12 with the gym and other outlying buildings comprising 38,000 square feet and is still in use today. Additionally the current LCHS was built for 502 Student Stations at 85% capacity.
Chairwoman Tina Tharpe stated, “We are all part of monumental history today for it may well be another 50 years before another high school is constructed in Liberty County. I am extremely honored to be a part of this historic time as we begin building our new high school.”