Ta-Ta Trot brings awareness to women getting mammograms

The Calhoun and Liberty Health Departments would like to remind everyone that the TaTa Trot will be this Saturday, October 28th.
It will begin at MJ’s restaurant at 8:00 AM, and continue across the bridge, which is adorned with bras that span as far as the eye can see. The event serves to bring awareness to breast cancer month, and to remind women to get their mammograms. Early detection is key! This will be the 5th year the event has been held, and special guest Jessica Foster of WJHG will be there as well. There will be an In Memory Of / In Honor Of ceremony, a Pink Items contest, and the first 100 participants will receive a FREE T-shirt.
The TaTa Trot is both a fun and heartfelt event that you don’t want to miss. As many in our community have battled breast cancer, or battled alongside of a loved one that has been diagnosed, the TaTa Trot serves as one of the many ways we come together in support of them. If you have any questions or would like more information, please contact Susan Chafin at (850)643-2415 ext. 0741.