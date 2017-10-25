Thomas Arthur “Tommy” Williams age 74, of Blountstown, FL, passed away Monday, October 23, 2017.
Tommy was born in Dothan, AL on September 17, 1943 to Rush and Thelma Faurot Williams, and was a descendant of Andrew Elton Williams. He graduated from Blountstown High School in 1961, and later attended Honeywell Industrial Education Center in Philadelphia, PA specializing in pneumatic motors. During the Vietnam era, he served in the Florida Army National Guard where he was selected to attend Leadership Academy and Advanced Individual Training.
Tommy was married to Mary Ann Carter on June 4, 1966 at Williams Memorial Methodist Church and celebrated 51 years of marriage.
He was a retired electrical contractor and owner of Williams and Williams Electrical Contracting Inc. learning the trade in his early years while working alongside his father.
Tommy’s interests were many. He loved nature, hunting and fishing, horticulture, wood working, history and was an avid reader. He enjoyed traveling and experiencing many different cultures. Tommy loved young people, and was a positive influence in the lives of many. He was a volunteer little league coach for several years. He was also a volunteer firefighter in the City of Blountstown. He was a member of Iamonia Lake Hunting and Fishing Club. Tommy was also instrumental in the removal of the Dead Lakes Dam, and was a long-time member of the Apalachicola River Keepers.
Tommy was a life-long member of Blountstown United Methodist Church, and served on the Board of Trustees.
He is survived by his wife Mary Ann Carter Williams, their son Thomas Michael Williams, his wife Staci Joiner Williams and their daughter Mary Elizabeth; two brothers, James Kenneth Williams and wife Verna Mae, and John Edward Williams and wife Brenda; and one uncle, Billy Faurot and wife Abbye Ayers Faurot, and a multitude of cousins, nieces and nephews.
Tommy is preceded in death by his parents Thelma Ilene Faurot Williams and Rush Ivory Williams.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to Blountstown United Methodist Church or the American Lung Association.
Funeral services are under the direction of Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown with visitation on Wednesday October 25th from 5:00-7:00PM. The funeral service will be Thursday at 10:00AM, October 26th at Blountstown United Methodist Church. Burial will follow at Nettle Ridge Cemetery in Blountstown. Pastor Nicholas Hughes will officiate.