Jonathan Nicholas Shiver

The exciting moments of pregnancy have turned to sorrow and heartfelt loss with the death of our baby boy, Jonathan Nicholas who was born into the arms of angels on October 15, 2017.
Many have kindly been asking how my pregnancy is going and whether the baby has arrived.
Sadly we lost our baby son, Nicholas, on Sunday at 8:43pm. He died from complications related to Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome which is a rare congenital heart defect.
Nicholas weighed 5lb. 4oz. and was 17 and 1/2 inches long and was perfect. He was born into the arms of angels in Knoxville, Tennessee.
We would like to thank everyone for their kindness and support over the past months. It's really sad that we can't share with you the happiness Nicholas would have brought to our lives.
In lieu of gifts or flowers the family would appreciate a donation in his honor be made to Little Hearts battling Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome https://www.littlehearts.org/content/donors.asp given as this is the month honoring Stillborn Awareness.
A special thank you to our children Kaitlyn Hill, Megan Hill, Alexandra Hill, Aadin Hill and April Lynn for traveling to be with us during this time in Tennessee.
So many from the community have reached out and we want to thank all of them for your heartfelt condolences in our time of grief. There will be no public service but the family will have a private service in Tennessee later.
He was preceded in death by his siblings Emma Capshaw, Cheyenne Capshaw, Samuel Capshaw, and Sawyer and Scarlet Guilford and Paternal Great- Grandmother Daisy Middleton
Nicholas was survived by his parents Maranda Renee and Julian Shiver of Altha; grandfather, Danny Middleton and great-great grandmother, Doris Bates; three brothers, Brian Wiggins, Mathew Wiggins, and Aadin Hill; two sisters, Kaitlyn Hill and her wife, Megan Hill and Alexandra Hill. He was also survived by his nephews, Michael Colby Evan Guilford.