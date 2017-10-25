James Edward Pope, 78, of Dublin, GA, passed away Thursday, October 19, 2017 at the Carl Vinson VA Medical Center of Dublin.
James was born October 1, 1939 in Blountstown, FL, the son of the late T.J. Pope and Lillie M. Hagans Pope. He was a Veteran of the United States Army and a member of Liberty Baptist Church. He worked at numerous paper mills throughout the Southeast, the last being Southeast Paper Company in Dublin, GA.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Ann Pope, a son, Ronnie Pope and a sister, Helen Pope Watts.
Survivors are his sons, Tony Pope (Katrina) and Jeff Pope, both of Dublin, GA; sisters, Clarice P. Hall (Bill), of Florence, SC and Rita G. Pope, of Blountstown, FL, and three grandchildren, Matt Pope, Alana Pope, and Brent Hickman.
Funeral services for Mr. Pope were held privately.
The family would like to express their gratitude to the VA Hospital for their kindness and care of their father, grandfather, and brother. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Serenity Hospice, 520 Hillcrest Parkway, Dublin, GA, 31021.
