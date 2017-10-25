Earnest Leon Middleton, age 73, of Altha passed away Monday, October 16, 2017 at his home.
He was born to Jesse and Daisy (Dowdy) Middleton on June 28, 1944. He was of the Baptist faith; was a carpenter, a great builder; and he loved to fish and play his guitar and sing.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Wilma Jean (Hall) Middleton and son, Alex Middleton; three sisters, Judy McCalski, Dorothy Harbin, and June Bate; and two brothers, Frank Middleton and Henry Middleton.
Survivors include two sons, Roger Middleton and Tim Alday and his wife, Dawn; five grandchildren, Ashley Barber, T. J. Jurgonsai, Brad and Brandi Middleton, Andrew Middleton, Shelby Middleton; eight great-grandchildren; a brother, Danny Middleton and his wife, Maude; and a sister, Barbara Griffin and her husband, Carl and several nieces and nephews, all from Altha.
Services were held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, October 19 in the Chapel of Adams Funeral home. Interment followed in Hall Family Cemetery near Altha.
Adams Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.