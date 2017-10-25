Mrs. Lacey Kirkpatrick, age 30, of Blountstown, Florida passed away Friday October 13, 2017.
Lacy was born August 14, 1987 in Quincy, FL. She was a homemaker. Lacy was of the Baptist Faith.
She is survived by her father, David Smith of Blountstown, FL; mother, Tammy Ammons of Blountstown, FL; 4 sons: Trenton Kirkpatrick of Telogia, FL, Tyson Kirkpatrick of Telogia, FL, Trace Kirkpatrick of Telogia, FL, Travis Kirkpatrick of Telogia, FL; daughter, Trista Kirkpatrick of Telogia, FL; 2 brothers, Michael Ammons of Blountstown, FL, Christopher Collins of Defuniak Springs, FL; maternal grandmother, Anita Sumner of Blountstown, FL; paternal grandmother, Sue Ammons of Blountstown, FL; paternal grandmother, Gloria Smith of Blountstown, FL.
Memorial services will be held Friday, October 27, 2017 at 2:00 pm (CST) at Peavy Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends Friday, October 27, 2017 from 1:00 pm (CST) until service time at 2:00 pm (CST) at Peavy Funeral Home Chapel.
All arrangements are under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL. 850-674-2266.