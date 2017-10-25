CALHOUN COUNTY
October 17
Ricky L. Copeland - probation violation /violation of probation
Eugene E. Egler - syntha narcotic-distribute/schedule III
James Edward Melvin - nonmoving traffic viol/drive while license suspended, 3rd or subsq offense
October 18
Nicholas Edward Mansfield - flee/elude police/fleeing/eluding law enforcement officer, lights/sirens active, nonmoving traffic vio/drive while license suspended habitual offender, resister officer/obstruct with violence
James Garrett McGill - public order crimes/criminal attempt solicit conspire, 3rd degree felony, public order crimes/criminal attempt solicit conspire, 3rd degree felony
James Thomas Morris - violation of conditional release
October 19
Donald Eugene Samuels - probation violation/violation of probation
October 20
Stephen Byrd Hobby - narcotic equip-possess / narcotic equipment-possess and or use, drugs-possess/possess methamphetamine, marijuana-possess/not more than 20 grams, evidence-destroying/tamper with or fabricate physical
John Alvin Miller - criminal registration/convicted felon registration
Hali Danielle Smith- probation violation/violation of probation
October 21
Robert Lee Browning - probation violation/violation of probation
October 22
Ashley Nichole Cauley - marijuana possess/not more than 20 grams, drugs-possess/control substance without prescription, narcotic equipment-possess/narcotic equipment possess and or use, drugs/possess new legend drug without prescription
Sheriff's Log for 10-25-17
