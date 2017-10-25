Sheriff's Log for 10-25-17

Wednesday, October 25. 2017
CALHOUN COUNTY
October 17
Ricky L. Copeland - probation violation /violation of probation
Eugene E. Egler - syntha narcotic-distribute/schedule III
James Edward Melvin - nonmoving traffic viol/drive while license suspended, 3rd or subsq offense
October 18
Nicholas Edward Mansfield - flee/elude police/fleeing/eluding law enforcement officer, lights/sirens active, nonmoving traffic vio/drive while license suspended habitual offender, resister officer/obstruct with violence
James Garrett McGill - public order crimes/criminal attempt solicit conspire, 3rd degree felony, public order crimes/criminal attempt solicit conspire, 3rd degree felony
James Thomas Morris - violation of conditional release
October 19
Donald Eugene Samuels - probation violation/violation of probation
October 20
Stephen Byrd Hobby - narcotic equip-possess / narcotic equipment-possess and or use, drugs-possess/possess methamphetamine, marijuana-possess/not more than 20 grams, evidence-destroying/tamper with or fabricate physical
John Alvin Miller - criminal registration/convicted felon registration
Hali Danielle Smith- probation violation/violation of probation
October 21
Robert Lee Browning - probation violation/violation of probation
October 22
Ashley Nichole Cauley - marijuana possess/not more than 20 grams, drugs-possess/control substance without prescription, narcotic equipment-possess/narcotic equipment possess and or use, drugs/possess new legend drug without prescription

LIBERTY COUNTY
October 16
Dawn Ann Allen - failure to appear
Allen Michael Smith - holding for Calhoun
October 17
Taylor Michelle Green - holding for Gulf
Milan Hicks - contempt of court
Adria Lynn Muina - holding for Gulf
Taylor M. Matincheck - holding for Gulf
October 19
Tammy Nichols Finch - VOP
October 20
Joquan Barnes - weapon offense-use display etc firearm during felony
Jessica Jean Edwards - alcohol or drug, moving traffic violation-driving with expired license for more than 6 months
Margaret Julia Foster - DWLSR
Rebecca Hanlon - drugs-possess-wit methaqualone or mecloqualone deriv sched 1
Margaret Denise Jenkins - serving weekends
October 23
Sanchez Fidel Rangel - moving traffic violation-operate motor vehicle without valid license

The above individuals were booked into the Calhoun or Liberty County Jail over the past week. Although they have been charged with a crime, they are considered innocent until proven guilty.


