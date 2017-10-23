Elsie Settlemire, age 105, passed away Sunday, October 22, 2017 in Blountstown.
Elsie was born in Frink, September 24, 1912, to Hilton Hammon McClellan and Martha Frances (Richards) McClellan. She was a homemaker who loved gardening, fishing, canning, and jelly making.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Warren Kenneth Settlemire.
Survivors include two sons, Ken Settlemire and his wife, Martha of Blountstown and Robert Settlemire and his wife, Patricia of Midway, Kentucky; her daughter, Sheila Parish and her husband, Steve of Kynesville, Florida; five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends 3:00-4:00 p.m., Wednesday, October 25 at Adams Funeral Home. The service will follow at 4:00 p.m. with Reverend Victor Walsh officiating. Interment will be in McClellan Cemetery.
Adams Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. Phone 674-5449 and you may offer the family condolences online at adamsfh.com.