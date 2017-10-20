Ghost Train Rides at Veterans Memorial Park

Are you prepared for a frightful ride through the woods to greet witches, pirates, walking dead, entering the tunnels of creatures unknown, visiting the Twilight Zone, Jurassic Park, and a Western Ghost Town from the past?? If you are brave - it is indeed a “spooktacular” (family friendly) train ride for all ages, over one mile of track at Veterans Memorial Park, located in Bristol, FL.
Rides commence at 7:00 p.m. EASTERN TIME – at the Tom Keenan Depot located at 10561 NW Theo Jacobs Way in Veterans Park - ½ mile from red light in Bristol on Hwy 12 South.
Non Steam trains: October 20, 21, 27, 28 and 31st - $8.00 per person. Children 2 and under FREE. Steam Train tickets available on line only due to limited seating - Saturday, Oct. 21 and 28: $12.00 per person; Avoid the wait – buy your tickets on-line. – veteransmemorialrailroad.org Walk-ins welcome!! For additional information call: 850-643-6646