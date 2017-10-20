UF/IFAS collects peanut butter for Peanut Butter Challenge
Peanut butter is a powerhouse food and a critical part of every foodbank pantry. Help IFAS collect jars of peanut butter during this year’s Peanut Butter Challenge! Jars will be collected through November 22nd, and the total will be matched by the Florida Peanut Producers Association and donated to the Calhoun-Liberty Ministry Center.
Drop off site: UF/IFAS County Extension Office, 20816 Central Ave East, Blountstown, FL, 850-674-8323.
Check out this video highlighting the value of Peanut Butter to our local Ministry Center.