BMS August Character Kids

This school year, Blountstown Middle School students, faculty and staff are initiating a new program to recognize kids with character or as we like to call them our “In It To Win It” kids. BMS will recognize students each month that demonstrate the new positive character trait. The students can be nominated by the teachers, staff and even by their peers. At the end of each month, a breakfast will be provided to honor all those nominated.
During the month of August the character word was “RESPECT.” The following students were nominated and participated in the character breakfast: Marque DeVeaux, Jack Taylor, Jenna Schrock, Elam Johnson, Bryson Kirkland, Rylea Williams, Jose Marquez, Jake Porter, Brittany Mears, Brayden Hand, Hannah Thurman, Jordan Granger, Jackson Shuler, Corbyn Cook, Billie Marie Thurman, and Jekil Waters.