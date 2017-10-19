Altha MS Basketball improves to 5-1

Altha Middle School improved to 5-1 winning three games this past week. On Monday, the Cats avenged their only loss to Poplar Springs defeating the Atomics 31-26. On Tuesday, they defeated Bethlehem, 32-22. On Thursday, the Cats beat Bonifay 42-12.
Altha 31 Poplar Springs 26
Altha and Poplar Springs played their second nip and tuck game but this time the Cats’ came out on top 31-26. After the first quarter, Altha led 10-9 and were tied 14-14 at the half. Altha led after 3 quarters 20-16 and then were able to hold on for a 31-26 victory moving the Cats record to 3-1 and avenging an earlier loss.
The Cats’ were led by Wyatt Burch with 11 points and 8 rebounds. Jacob Cauley added 10 points and 4 assists. Trace Mears chipped in with 6 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists. The stars of the game were the Martin twins (Garrett and Logan) who held the Atomics best player scoreless.
The B game was also a close game, Altha fell 23-20. The younger group was led by Austin Pennington and Tristen King who scored 8 points each. Dylan Lolley and Jacob Cannon each chipped in with 2 points.
Altha 32 Bethlehem 22
At Bethlehem, the Cats shrugged off a slow start trailing 15-14 at the half and with defensive pressure was able to move ahead 32-17 with two minutes left in the game and to improve to 4-1.
The Cats’ were led by Wyat Burch 12 points and 7 rebounds. Justin Bybee added 9 points with 4 rebounds and 3 steals. Trace Mears added 4 points and 5 rebounds. Heath Sims scored 3 points and 4 rebounds. Jacob Cauley added a bucket and 6 assists. Logan and Garrett Martin each grabbed 7 rebounds in the win.
In the B game, it was all Cats’, as they cruised to a 34-21 win improving to 3-2. Austin Pennington scored 8 points. Jake Lytle and Dylan Lolley added 6 points. Jacob Cannon and Tristen King each scored 4 points. David Jemison, Conner Fielder and Tyler Craven each scored 2 points in the winning effort. John David Hollis had 6 steals in the win.”
Altha 42 Bonifay 12
The Cats’ were ready Thursday and jumped out to a 21-0 lead and increased it to 36-0 at the half to win their fifth game Thursday (5-1) over Bonifay.
Trace Mears led the cause with 10 points and 4 assists. Jacob Cauley and Wyatt Burch added 8 points; Burch also had 11 rebounds while Cauley dished out 5 assists. Heath Sims scored 7 points. Logan Martin scored 4 points with 7 boards. Justin Bybee added 3 points and 4 rebounds. Garrett Martin added 2 points and 6 rebounds.
The B game was exciting as the Altha B group came from behind to win 35-31 and improved to 4-2. Jacob Cannon led the way with 18 points (11 in the 4th quarter). Austin Pennington scored 9. Tristen King added 7 points. Conner Fieder scored 1 in the winning effort.
The Cats’ have this coming week off and will play again Oct. 25 (Wednesday) at home versus Blountstown with A game time at 3:30 and B to follow.
“This group is still learning and getting to know each other. I look forward to working with these kids for the next 4 years. Great kids, great attitudes.”, commented Coach Rogers. “I am excited in the direction our program is going. We have a lot of work to do, but for a basketball or baseball player, we have the optimum opportunity for kids to reach their potential and when you combine our academic environment with a great administration. Well. We are blessed.”
“The Bonifay game, we played close to our potential this year. We led 36-0 at the half and thank goodness we missed four layups and had a few turnovers and a missed free throw where we could talk about correctables at halftime. Nate (Castaneda) is a great guy and does a good job, we just happened to play stellar. When they get their football players they will get a lot better. “continued Coach Rogers. “We are also fortunate that we will play 8 full B games this year and hopefully next year we will be able to increase that to help our 6th and 7th graders develop