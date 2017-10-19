Fire Chief Ben Hall talks fire safety to kids at public library

Blountstown Fire Chief Ben Hall took time out of his busy schedule to visit the children during Story Time at the Calhoun County Public Library during Fire Prevention Week.
The children learned the importance of “Get out and stay out” when the fire alarm sounds off. Fire Chief Ben suited up and showed the children what he looks like with his fire-fighting equipment on. After the presentation the children took turns sitting in the fire truck.
Thanks to Ben Hall and everyone at the Blountstown Fire Department for making this learning experience so memorable during Fire Prevention Week.
Children’s Health & Safety Programs continue at the Blountstown Public Library with a special guest each Thursday at 10:00 AM through November 2nd.