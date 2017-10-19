School Board tables decision on firing teacher after recent charges

A teacher at Blountstown High School (BHS) charged with sending sexually explicit text messages to a teenage boy remains suspended with pay after the Calhoun County School Board voted unanimously to table the matter until November. The 4-0 vote was not to fire Marquita Nichole Calhoun as recommended by School Superintendent Ralph Yoder. She had been suspended with pay in accordance with school policy.
On September 15, Lt. Wheetley with the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by SRO Randy McCroan in reference to alleged misconduct between a Blountstown High School teacher and a Altha High School student. According to Lt. McCroan he confronted the Altha High School student with the information he received which alleged inappropriate picture messages between the student and Blountstown High School teacher Marquita Calhoun. Lt. McCroan stated that the student told him that there were not any inappropriate pictures of Calhoun on his phone but the student appeared to be nervous according to Lt. McCroan. At that point, Lt. McCroan contacted Lt. Wheetley and he instructed Lt. McCroan to seize the students cell phone as potential evidence in this case.
Lt. Wheetley met with Lt. McCroan at Blountstown High School to make contact with Marquita Calhoun in reference to information that was received by Lt. McCroan. Upon making contact with Calhoun, Lt. Wheetley informed her that he needed to speak with her. Lt. Wheetley informed Calhoun that he was seizing her cell phone in reference to an investigation, and Calhoun nodded her head yes when Lt. Wheetley said “I think you know what this is about”. Calhoun agreed to ride with Lt. McCroan to the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office in reference to possibly obtaining a recorded statement in furtherance of this investigation.
Post Miranda Calhoun stated that the text messages between her and the student had been purely mentor/student up until a few months ago. Calhoun stated the student initiated the inappropriate sexual text messages and Calhoun stated that she did engage in the inappropriate text message conversation with the student. This writer asked Calhoun if she had texted “I love you” to the student and she stated yes. Calhoun stated that the student again initiated the I love you text messages but she did reciprocate. Calhoun stated that she and the student never actually met or carried out what was discussed during the sexual text messages between the two. Calhoun stated that texting the student was something that spiraled out of control and was not based in reality.
On September 18, Lt. Wheetley met with the student at Altha High School in reference to obtaining a recorded statement. According to the student he and Calhoun began exchanging text messages in 2015, while he was in the 8th grade at Altha Public School. The student stated that the text messages did not turn sexual in nature until a few months ago, but the “I love you” texts began around February of 2017. The student stated that he felt that Calhoun was his girlfriend, in a secret kind of way. The student stated that he and Calhoun were both actively involved in sending the sexually explicit text messages.
At the conclusion of the recorded statement, the student gave this writer consent to photograph the text messages to and from Calhoun that were on the students phone. Lt. Wheetley photographed the text messages during which this writer observed several sexually explicit text messages to and from Calhoun.
Based on the above information, Lt. Wheetley believes there was sufficient probable cause to charge Marquita Calhoun with Transmission of Material to Minor by Electronic Device.
Calhoun was booked into the Calhoun County Jail on September 19th and was later released on her on recognizance. She had been a science teacher in Altha, but had begun teaching science this year at BHS.