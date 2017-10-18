CALHOUN COUNTY
October 11
Michael Anthony Daly - VOP
James Harlin Henderson - VOP
Donny Ray Tucker - drugs-deliv/dist/deliver methamphetamine, marijuana-possess/possess marijuana over 20 grams
October 12
Jose Luis Jorge - eavesdropping/illegal interception of communication
Holly Gay Newton - out of county warrant
William Lee Owens - failure to appear/written promise to appear fel/misd/unk/non juv
October 13
Melissa Ann Terry - criminal registration/convicted felon registration
Anthony Joshua Barnes - VOP
Charles Randolph Corbin, Jr - flee/elude police/fleeing/eluding LEO lights/sirens active, narcotic equip-possess/naracotic equip-possess and or use
Scott Anthony Daniels - criminal registration/convicted felon registration
October 14
Cyerra Nakomis Peoples - veh theft/grand 3rd degree, nonmoving traffic vio/operate motor vehicle without valid license
October 15
Cyerra Nakomis Peoples - narcotic equip-possess/drug paraphernalia advertise, drugs-possess/possess methamphetamine
Correction: in last week’s paper we incorrectly reported the charges for Marquice Rashad Smith. The correct charges were burglary/of structure conveyance unarmed without person inside, trespasssing/structure or conveyance. We apologize for the mistake
Sheriff's Log for 10/18/17
