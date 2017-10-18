Sheriff's Log for 10/18/17

Posted by
Administrator
in Crime
Wednesday, October 18. 2017
Comments (0)
CALHOUN COUNTY
October 11
Michael Anthony Daly - VOP
James Harlin Henderson - VOP
Donny Ray Tucker - drugs-deliv/dist/deliver methamphetamine, marijuana-possess/possess marijuana over 20 grams
October 12
Jose Luis Jorge - eavesdropping/illegal interception of communication
Holly Gay Newton - out of county warrant
William Lee Owens - failure to appear/written promise to appear fel/misd/unk/non juv
October 13
Melissa Ann Terry - criminal registration/convicted felon registration
Anthony Joshua Barnes - VOP
Charles Randolph Corbin, Jr - flee/elude police/fleeing/eluding LEO lights/sirens active, narcotic equip-possess/naracotic equip-possess and or use
Scott Anthony Daniels - criminal registration/convicted felon registration
October 14
Cyerra Nakomis Peoples - veh theft/grand 3rd degree, nonmoving traffic vio/operate motor vehicle without valid license
October 15
Cyerra Nakomis Peoples - narcotic equip-possess/drug paraphernalia advertise, drugs-possess/possess methamphetamine
Correction: in last week’s paper we incorrectly reported the charges for Marquice Rashad Smith. The correct charges were burglary/of structure conveyance unarmed without person inside, trespasssing/structure or conveyance. We apologize for the mistake

LIBERTY COUNTY
October 10
Trampas Scott Fant - failure to appear-written promise to appear
Allan B. Ray - grand theft
Billy Randall Pullam - drug equip-possess-and or use
October 11
Alicia Dianne Green - trespassing-occupied structure or conveyance
Melissa Michele Monk - possession of drug para
Adria Lynn Muina - possession of meth
Pamela Denise Rouse - holding for Gulf
Jennifer Paige Stephens - holding for Gulf
Mandy D. Vickery - holding for  Gulf
October 13
Rickey R. Battles - failure to pay fine
Rachel Hutton - holding for Wakulla
Margaret Denise Jenkins - serving weekends
Pamela McLaughlin - VOP, disorderly intoxication
Michael Shannon Reed - probation violation
Willie Smith - conditional release violation - violation of conditional of release
James P. Tucker - serving weekends
October 14
Esquivel Juan Morales - moving traffic violation-driving while licenses suspended, 3rd or subsq offense
October 15
Melvin Durden - DUI-unlawful blood alcohol-DUI alcohol or drugs
Michael Lamar Jones - bond revoked
Jennifer Elizabeth Rhodes - probation volation - battery-touch or strike

The above individuals were booked into the Calhoun or Liberty County Jail over the past week. Although they have been charged with a crime, they are considered innocent until proven guilty.


Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.
 
   
 
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
 