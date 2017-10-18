Legals for 10/18/17
Posted by Administrator in Legals
Wednesday, October 18. 2017
Legal Notice
NOTICE TO RECEIVE SEALED BIDS
The Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners will receive sealed bids from any qualified person, company or corporation interested in providing construction services for the following project:
CR 392 SCOP
This project will include improving drainage, widening, and resurfacing of CR 392 from State Road 73 to State Road 71.
Plans and specifications can be obtained at Dewberry | Preble-Rish, 20684 Central Avenue East, Blountstown, Florida 32424, (850) 674-3300. (For questions, please call Justin Ford at (850) 674-3300 or at jford@dewberry.com). The bid must conform to Section 287.133(3) Florida Statutes, on public entity crimes.
Completion date for this project will be 150 days from the date of the Notice to Proceed presented to the successful bidder.
All bidders shall be pre-qualified with the Florida Department of Transportation per Section 2-1 of the F.D.O.T. Standard Specifications for Road and Bridge Construction, 2016 edition for: Grading, Drainage and Grassing, Seeding and Sodding.
Liquidated damages for failure to complete the project on the specified date will be set at $200.00 per day.
Please indicate on the envelope that this is a sealed bid, for the “BID # 2017-021 CR 392 SCOP”
Bids will be received until 2:00 PM (CST) on November 14, 2017 at the Calhoun County Clerk’s Office, Calhoun County Courthouse, 20859 Central Avenue East, Blountstown, FL 32424, and will be opened and read aloud on November 14, 2017 at 6:00 PM (CST).
The Bid will be awarded to the lowest responsive bidder.
Cost for Plans and Specifications will be $50.00 per set and is non-refundable. Checks should be made payable to DEWBERRY | PREBLE-RISH.
All Bids shall remain firm for a period of sixty days after the opening. All bidders shall comply with all applicable State and local laws concerning licensing registration and regulation of contractors doing business to the State of Florida.
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF DISPOSAL
M & W SELF STORAGE RENTALS will dispose of contents of the following units on Friday, October 20, 2017 at 5:00 p.m. (ct) if not paid in full and emptied out. There will be no auction. The unit is believed to contain household and/or personal property.
Melissa Cataldo - Unit 12 N
Kimberly Mayo - Unit 35N
Nicki Chambless - Unit 57N
Angela Bailey - Unit 31S
April Tipton - Units 34 & 37
Legal Notice
BID NOTICE
STATE HOUSING INITAITIVES
PROGRAM (SHIP)
The Calhoun Board of County Commissioners will be accepting sealed bids for Rehabilitation on behalf of its State Housing Initiatives Program (SHIP) jobs. Bids will be received until 12:00 p.m. (C.T.) on Tuesday, November 14, 2017 at the Calhoun County Clerk’s Office, Calhoun County Courthouse, 20859 Central Avenue East, Room 130, Blountstown, Florida 32424 and will be opened and read aloud on Tuesday, November 14, 2017, at 6:00 p.m. (C.T.) Bids must be in a sealed envelope marked for (Ship), and identified by the name of the firm, and the date of the bid opening.
A mandatory pre-bid conference (walk thru) will be held for all jobs on Thursday, November 2, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. (C.T.) in the Calhoun County Emergency Management Office Room G-40., located in the basement of the Courthouse. Bid sheets and specifications will be available at the meeting. It is the responsibility of the contractor to purchase all permits deemed necessary. The insurance must be in force at the time of the bid opening. As an alternative to providing workman's compensation insurance, the prospective bidder shall provide proof of worker's compensation exemption. Any person claiming to be exempt shall be subject to an on-the-job inspection for proof of exemption and license of all workers on job site
Minority contractors are encouraged to participate. Calhoun County is an equal opportunity jurisdiction. The Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners reserves the right to reject any and all bids and to waive any informality. The signing of the contract is contingent upon the approval of and/or release of funds by the Florida Housing Finance Agency.
CALHOUN COUNTY IS /AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY/FAIR HOUSING COUNTY.
Legal Notice
NOTICE TO RECEIVE SEALED BIDS
The Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners will receive sealed bids from any qualified person, company or corporation interested in providing construction services for the following project:
John F. Bailey Road CIGP
This project will include paving the John F. Bailey Road project from Highway 71 to Highway 20.
Plans and specifications can be obtained at Dewberry | Preble-Rish, 20684 Central Avenue East, Blountstown, Florida 32424, (850) 674-3300. (For questions, please call Justin Ford at (850) 674-3300 or at jford@dewberry.com). The bid must conform to Section 287.133(3) Florida Statutes, on public entity crimes.
Completion date for this project will be 120 days from the date of the Notice to Proceed presented to the successful bidder.
All bidders shall be pre-qualified with the Florida Department of Transportation per Section 2-1 of the F.D.O.T. Standard Specifications for Road and Bridge Construction, 2016 edition for: Grading, Drainage and Grassing, Seeding and Sodding. Add Flexible Pavement and Hot Bituminous Courses.
Liquidated damages for failure to complete the project on the specified date will be set at $200.00 per day.
Please indicate on the envelope that this is a sealed bid, for the “BID # 2017-022 John F. Bailey Road CIGP”
Bids will be received until 2:00 PM (CST) on November 14, 2017 at the Calhoun County Clerk’s Office, Calhoun County Courthouse, 20589 Central Avenue East, Blountstown, FL 32424, and will be opened and read aloud on November 14, 2017 at 6:00 (CST).
The Bid will be awarded to the lowest responsive bidder.
Cost for Plans and Specifications will be $50.00 per set and is non-refundable. Checks should be made payable to DEWBERRY | PREBLE-RISH.
All Bids shall remain firm for a period of sixty days after the opening. All bidders shall comply with all applicable State and local laws concerning licensing registration and regulation of contractors doing business to the State of Florida.
Legal Notice
CALHOUN COUNTY BOARD OF
COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS
FDOT FPID NO. 435189-1-54-01
The Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners is seeking professional consultant as they apply to the construction engineering and inspection of the widening and resurfacing of County Road 392 from SR 73 to SR 71 as identified in the County’s Small County Outreach Program agreement with the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT). Consideration will be given to only those firms that are qualified pursuant to law and that have been prequalified by FDOT to perform the indicated types of work.
Work Types: 10.1 – Roadway CEI
Response Deadline: Tuesday,
November 14, 2017 at 2:00 P.M. (CT)
Opening Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2017 at 6:00 P.M. (CT)
This project is funded with assistance from the FDOT. By submitting a letter of response, the Consultant certifies that they are in compliance with FDOT Procedure No. 375-030-006 (Restriction on Consultants Eligibility to Compete for Department Contracts) and that no principle is presently suspended, proposed for debarment, declared ineligible or voluntarily excluded from participation on this transaction by any Federal Department or Agency.
Information regarding the proposal can be obtained at the Calhoun County Emergency Management Office, 20859 Central Avenue East, Room G-40, Blountstown, FL 32424 (located in the basement of the Courthouse). In order to ensure a fair, competitive and open process, once a project has been advertised for Letters of Qualifications, all communications between the interested firms and the County must be directed to Chelsea Snowden, Contracts and Grants Coordinator, 850-674-8075 or csnowden@fairpoint.net.
If interested, qualified consultants are required to submit the original and six (6) copies of the letter of response to the Calhoun County Clerk’s Office, 20859 Central Avenue East, Room 130, Blountstown, FL 32424 by the response deadline.
Please indicate on the envelope that this is a sealed proposal for the “RFP SCOP- CR 392 Project CEI Services”. Please clearly mark the name of the firm on the outside of the package.
Legal Notice
REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL FOR
ON-GOING ARCHITECTUAL and/or ENGINEERING SERVICES FOR THE
CALHOUN COUNTY
CHOOL DISTRICT
I. The Calhoun County School District is requesting written proposals from qualified firms to provide professional on-going architectural and/or engineering services.
II. It is the District’s intention to engage several qualified architectural and/or engineering firms for on-going services that may include Mapping & Surveying, Permitting, Design, Pre-Construction Services, Cost Benefit Studies, Information Management, Scope of Work for Construction, Bid Development and Analysis, and overall Project Management.
III. PROPOSAL INSTRUCTIONS AND GENERAL INFORMATION
Proposal Submissions: Submit five (5) copies of a written proposal no later than 9:00 AM, CST on Wednesday, November 8, 2017.
Calhoun County School Board
ATTN: On-going A&E Review Committee
20859 Central Avenue East, Room G20
Blountstown, FL 32424
Proposals must be responsive to the requirements and questions of the Request for Proposal.
Reservations: Calhoun County School District reserves the right, during the whole process, to reject any and all proposals, to negotiate changes in the new scope of work or services to be provided, and to otherwise waive any technicalities or informalities.
Method of Selection: Proposals shall be reviewed by the review committee. The review committee shall review the qualifications (which shall include, but not be limited to, the nine items listed below) of interested firms. Subsequently, the review committee shall make a recommendation to the Calhoun County School Board. Upon acceptance of the recommendation from the On-going A&E review committee, the Calhoun County School Board may enter into negotiations with the selected firms.
If necessary, based on the consensus of the review committee and prior to submission of a recommendation to the school board, the committee may develop a short list of firms. The short listed firms would then be invited to make presentations to the committee. Following the presentations, the committee would make a recommendation to the school board. Upon acceptance of the recommendation from the committee, the Calhoun County School Board may enter into contractual negotiations with the selected firms.
Please respond by including but not limiting your response to the following:
1. Company name and length of time in business.
2. Company location.
3. Insurance carrier and applicable coverage (minimum $1,000,000 liability coverage).
4. Ability to meet expected and agreed upon timelines.
5. Qualifications of staff to be utilized with names, short resumes, business license numbers, length of time with firm, and previous clients served.
6. Names of three (3) previous School Clients with phone numbers and contact person.
7. Description of previous experience, to include project budget analysis, cost estimations, time schedule development, and change orders, etc.
8. Experience working on an occupied school campus.
9. Overall clarity and quality of proposal and response to RFP.
Request for information shall be in writing. No calls or visits please. Refer all written requests to Willy Pitts at willy.pitts@calhounflschools.org.
NOTICE TO RECEIVE SEALED BIDS
The Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners will receive sealed bids from any qualified person, company or corporation interested in providing construction services for the following project:
CR 392 SCOP
This project will include improving drainage, widening, and resurfacing of CR 392 from State Road 73 to State Road 71.
Plans and specifications can be obtained at Dewberry | Preble-Rish, 20684 Central Avenue East, Blountstown, Florida 32424, (850) 674-3300. (For questions, please call Justin Ford at (850) 674-3300 or at jford@dewberry.com). The bid must conform to Section 287.133(3) Florida Statutes, on public entity crimes.
Completion date for this project will be 150 days from the date of the Notice to Proceed presented to the successful bidder.
All bidders shall be pre-qualified with the Florida Department of Transportation per Section 2-1 of the F.D.O.T. Standard Specifications for Road and Bridge Construction, 2016 edition for: Grading, Drainage and Grassing, Seeding and Sodding.
Liquidated damages for failure to complete the project on the specified date will be set at $200.00 per day.
Please indicate on the envelope that this is a sealed bid, for the “BID # 2017-021 CR 392 SCOP”
Bids will be received until 2:00 PM (CST) on November 14, 2017 at the Calhoun County Clerk’s Office, Calhoun County Courthouse, 20859 Central Avenue East, Blountstown, FL 32424, and will be opened and read aloud on November 14, 2017 at 6:00 PM (CST).
The Bid will be awarded to the lowest responsive bidder.
Cost for Plans and Specifications will be $50.00 per set and is non-refundable. Checks should be made payable to DEWBERRY | PREBLE-RISH.
All Bids shall remain firm for a period of sixty days after the opening. All bidders shall comply with all applicable State and local laws concerning licensing registration and regulation of contractors doing business to the State of Florida.
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF DISPOSAL
M & W SELF STORAGE RENTALS will dispose of contents of the following units on Friday, October 20, 2017 at 5:00 p.m. (ct) if not paid in full and emptied out. There will be no auction. The unit is believed to contain household and/or personal property.
Melissa Cataldo - Unit 12 N
Kimberly Mayo - Unit 35N
Nicki Chambless - Unit 57N
Angela Bailey - Unit 31S
April Tipton - Units 34 & 37
Legal Notice
BID NOTICE
STATE HOUSING INITAITIVES
PROGRAM (SHIP)
The Calhoun Board of County Commissioners will be accepting sealed bids for Rehabilitation on behalf of its State Housing Initiatives Program (SHIP) jobs. Bids will be received until 12:00 p.m. (C.T.) on Tuesday, November 14, 2017 at the Calhoun County Clerk’s Office, Calhoun County Courthouse, 20859 Central Avenue East, Room 130, Blountstown, Florida 32424 and will be opened and read aloud on Tuesday, November 14, 2017, at 6:00 p.m. (C.T.) Bids must be in a sealed envelope marked for (Ship), and identified by the name of the firm, and the date of the bid opening.
A mandatory pre-bid conference (walk thru) will be held for all jobs on Thursday, November 2, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. (C.T.) in the Calhoun County Emergency Management Office Room G-40., located in the basement of the Courthouse. Bid sheets and specifications will be available at the meeting. It is the responsibility of the contractor to purchase all permits deemed necessary. The insurance must be in force at the time of the bid opening. As an alternative to providing workman's compensation insurance, the prospective bidder shall provide proof of worker's compensation exemption. Any person claiming to be exempt shall be subject to an on-the-job inspection for proof of exemption and license of all workers on job site
Minority contractors are encouraged to participate. Calhoun County is an equal opportunity jurisdiction. The Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners reserves the right to reject any and all bids and to waive any informality. The signing of the contract is contingent upon the approval of and/or release of funds by the Florida Housing Finance Agency.
CALHOUN COUNTY IS /AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY/FAIR HOUSING COUNTY.
Legal Notice
NOTICE TO RECEIVE SEALED BIDS
The Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners will receive sealed bids from any qualified person, company or corporation interested in providing construction services for the following project:
John F. Bailey Road CIGP
This project will include paving the John F. Bailey Road project from Highway 71 to Highway 20.
Plans and specifications can be obtained at Dewberry | Preble-Rish, 20684 Central Avenue East, Blountstown, Florida 32424, (850) 674-3300. (For questions, please call Justin Ford at (850) 674-3300 or at jford@dewberry.com). The bid must conform to Section 287.133(3) Florida Statutes, on public entity crimes.
Completion date for this project will be 120 days from the date of the Notice to Proceed presented to the successful bidder.
All bidders shall be pre-qualified with the Florida Department of Transportation per Section 2-1 of the F.D.O.T. Standard Specifications for Road and Bridge Construction, 2016 edition for: Grading, Drainage and Grassing, Seeding and Sodding. Add Flexible Pavement and Hot Bituminous Courses.
Liquidated damages for failure to complete the project on the specified date will be set at $200.00 per day.
Please indicate on the envelope that this is a sealed bid, for the “BID # 2017-022 John F. Bailey Road CIGP”
Bids will be received until 2:00 PM (CST) on November 14, 2017 at the Calhoun County Clerk’s Office, Calhoun County Courthouse, 20589 Central Avenue East, Blountstown, FL 32424, and will be opened and read aloud on November 14, 2017 at 6:00 (CST).
The Bid will be awarded to the lowest responsive bidder.
Cost for Plans and Specifications will be $50.00 per set and is non-refundable. Checks should be made payable to DEWBERRY | PREBLE-RISH.
All Bids shall remain firm for a period of sixty days after the opening. All bidders shall comply with all applicable State and local laws concerning licensing registration and regulation of contractors doing business to the State of Florida.
Legal Notice
CALHOUN COUNTY BOARD OF
COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS
FDOT FPID NO. 435189-1-54-01
The Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners is seeking professional consultant as they apply to the construction engineering and inspection of the widening and resurfacing of County Road 392 from SR 73 to SR 71 as identified in the County’s Small County Outreach Program agreement with the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT). Consideration will be given to only those firms that are qualified pursuant to law and that have been prequalified by FDOT to perform the indicated types of work.
Work Types: 10.1 – Roadway CEI
Response Deadline: Tuesday,
November 14, 2017 at 2:00 P.M. (CT)
Opening Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2017 at 6:00 P.M. (CT)
This project is funded with assistance from the FDOT. By submitting a letter of response, the Consultant certifies that they are in compliance with FDOT Procedure No. 375-030-006 (Restriction on Consultants Eligibility to Compete for Department Contracts) and that no principle is presently suspended, proposed for debarment, declared ineligible or voluntarily excluded from participation on this transaction by any Federal Department or Agency.
Information regarding the proposal can be obtained at the Calhoun County Emergency Management Office, 20859 Central Avenue East, Room G-40, Blountstown, FL 32424 (located in the basement of the Courthouse). In order to ensure a fair, competitive and open process, once a project has been advertised for Letters of Qualifications, all communications between the interested firms and the County must be directed to Chelsea Snowden, Contracts and Grants Coordinator, 850-674-8075 or csnowden@fairpoint.net.
If interested, qualified consultants are required to submit the original and six (6) copies of the letter of response to the Calhoun County Clerk’s Office, 20859 Central Avenue East, Room 130, Blountstown, FL 32424 by the response deadline.
Please indicate on the envelope that this is a sealed proposal for the “RFP SCOP- CR 392 Project CEI Services”. Please clearly mark the name of the firm on the outside of the package.
Legal Notice
REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL FOR
ON-GOING ARCHITECTUAL and/or ENGINEERING SERVICES FOR THE
CALHOUN COUNTY
CHOOL DISTRICT
I. The Calhoun County School District is requesting written proposals from qualified firms to provide professional on-going architectural and/or engineering services.
II. It is the District’s intention to engage several qualified architectural and/or engineering firms for on-going services that may include Mapping & Surveying, Permitting, Design, Pre-Construction Services, Cost Benefit Studies, Information Management, Scope of Work for Construction, Bid Development and Analysis, and overall Project Management.
III. PROPOSAL INSTRUCTIONS AND GENERAL INFORMATION
Proposal Submissions: Submit five (5) copies of a written proposal no later than 9:00 AM, CST on Wednesday, November 8, 2017.
Calhoun County School Board
ATTN: On-going A&E Review Committee
20859 Central Avenue East, Room G20
Blountstown, FL 32424
Proposals must be responsive to the requirements and questions of the Request for Proposal.
Reservations: Calhoun County School District reserves the right, during the whole process, to reject any and all proposals, to negotiate changes in the new scope of work or services to be provided, and to otherwise waive any technicalities or informalities.
Method of Selection: Proposals shall be reviewed by the review committee. The review committee shall review the qualifications (which shall include, but not be limited to, the nine items listed below) of interested firms. Subsequently, the review committee shall make a recommendation to the Calhoun County School Board. Upon acceptance of the recommendation from the On-going A&E review committee, the Calhoun County School Board may enter into negotiations with the selected firms.
If necessary, based on the consensus of the review committee and prior to submission of a recommendation to the school board, the committee may develop a short list of firms. The short listed firms would then be invited to make presentations to the committee. Following the presentations, the committee would make a recommendation to the school board. Upon acceptance of the recommendation from the committee, the Calhoun County School Board may enter into contractual negotiations with the selected firms.
Please respond by including but not limiting your response to the following:
1. Company name and length of time in business.
2. Company location.
3. Insurance carrier and applicable coverage (minimum $1,000,000 liability coverage).
4. Ability to meet expected and agreed upon timelines.
5. Qualifications of staff to be utilized with names, short resumes, business license numbers, length of time with firm, and previous clients served.
6. Names of three (3) previous School Clients with phone numbers and contact person.
7. Description of previous experience, to include project budget analysis, cost estimations, time schedule development, and change orders, etc.
8. Experience working on an occupied school campus.
9. Overall clarity and quality of proposal and response to RFP.
Request for information shall be in writing. No calls or visits please. Refer all written requests to Willy Pitts at willy.pitts@calhounflschools.org.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)