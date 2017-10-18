Gregory D. Brown, age 60, of Fountain passed away in Panama City, Friday, October 13, 2017.
Born in Newnan, Georgia, June 16, 1957, Gregory was the son of the late Donald and Mary Lou (Green) Brown. He was an explosives expert and proudly served in the United States Army.
In addition to his parents, Gregory was preceded in death by his brother, Joseph Brown.
Survivors include his daughter, Kimberly Susanne Brown and her fiancé, Jack of Panama City and three grandchildren.
Memorialization will be by cremation.
Adams Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. Phone is 674-5449 and you may offer the family condolences online at adamsfh.com.