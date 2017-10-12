Legal Notices for 10-12-17
Thursday, October 12. 2017
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR
TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT ALTHAMEASE BLUE is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO. 258
YEAR OF 2014
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY
Parcel# R32-1S-08-0400-000A-1300
Lot 13 and 14, Block A, Hugh Creek Sub-Division in Calhoun County, Florida, in Section 32, Township 1 South, Range 8 West, as recorded in the Public Records of the Office of the Clerk of Circuit Court, Calhoun County, Florida
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
AMOS J. GREEN
1026 N. MARION AVE.
LAKELAND, FL 33805
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on November 2, 2017 at 10:00 A.M. CST.
By: Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR
TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT LARRY WALDORFF is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO.437
YEAR OF 2011
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY
Parcel# R28-2S-09-0120-000E-0800
Lot 8, Block E, Chipola River Estates, per plat as recorded in the Office of the Clerk of Circuit Court of Calhoun County, Florida.
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
KEN CREIGHTON
6026 ARD DRIVE
YOUNGSTOWN, FL 32466
JOSHUA CREIGHTON
317 N. BONITA AVE.
PANAMA CITY, FL 32401
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on November 2, 2017 at 10:00 A.M. CST.
By: Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
Legal Notice
NOTICE TO RECEIVE SEALED BIDS
The Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners will receive sealed bids from any qualified person, company or corporation interested in providing construction services for the following project:
CR 392 SCOP
This project will include improving drainage, widening, and resurfacing of CR 392 from State Road 73 to State Road 71.
Plans and specifications can be obtained at Dewberry | Preble-Rish, 20684 Central Avenue East, Blountstown, Florida 32424, (850) 674-3300. (For questions, please call Justin Ford at (850) 674-3300 or at jford@dewberry.com). The bid must conform to Section 287.133(3) Florida Statutes, on public entity crimes.
Completion date for this project will be 150 days from the date of the Notice to Proceed presented to the successful bidder.
All bidders shall be pre-qualified with the Florida Department of Transportation per Section 2-1 of the F.D.O.T. Standard Specifications for Road and Bridge Construction, 2016 edition for: Grading, Drainage and Grassing, Seeding and Sodding.
Liquidated damages for failure to complete the project on the specified date will be set at $200.00 per day.
Please indicate on the envelope that this is a sealed bid, for the “BID # 2017-021 CR 392 SCOP”
Bids will be received until 2:00 PM (CST) on November 14, 2017 at the Calhoun County Clerk’s Office, Calhoun County Courthouse, 20859 Central Avenue East, Blountstown, FL 32424, and will be opened and read aloud on November 14, 2017 at 6:00 PM (CST).
The Bid will be awarded to the lowest responsive bidder.
Cost for Plans and Specifications will be $50.00 per set and is non-refundable. Checks should be made payable to DEWBERRY | PREBLE-RISH.
All Bids shall remain firm for a period of sixty days after the opening. All bidders shall comply with all applicable State and local laws concerning licensing registration and regulation of contractors doing business to the State of Florida.
Legal Notice
Florida Department of Environmental Protection
Oil & Gas Program
Drilling Permit No. 1370
Spooner Petroleum Company
Calhoun County, Florida
The Department of Environmental Protection gives notice of its intent to issue an oil and gas drilling permit to Spooner Petroleum Company (Spooner), 625 Highland Colony Parkway, Suite 101, Ridgeland, Mississippi 39157. The permit authorizes the applicant to locate, drill and test a vertical, exploratory well in unincorporated Calhoun County to a depth of approximately 12,900 feet.
The site is located in agricultural/timberlands, approximately 3.4 miles south-southwest of Kinard and approximately 20 miles southwest of Blountstown. The planned working area of 2.8 acres will be surrounded by a containment berm. The new well will be designated as Hunt Well 7-3.
The permit does not authorize the permittee to conduct the proposed activities without first obtaining any required additional authorizations from other local, state and federal entities. If the well is successful and the applicant subsequently chooses to commercially produce oil, a separate oil and gas operation permit would be required from the Department.
This permit does not authorize the permittee to perform high-pressure well stimulation activities sufficient to cause hydraulic fracturing of the oil producing formation.
The files associated with this order are available for public inspection during normal business hours, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday, except legal holidays at the Department of Environmental Protection, 2600 Blair Stone Road, Tallahassee, Florida 32399-2400, and online at https://depedms.dep.state.fl.us/Oculus/servlet/login. (Public Users may use the Public Oculus Login and search under Oil & Gas, Property, and Facility-Site ID for OG_1370.)
The Department will issue the permit unless a timely petition for an administrative proceeding is filed pursuant to the provisions of Sections 120.569 and 120.57, F.S. On the filing of a timely and sufficient petition, the petitioned action will not be final and effective until further order of the Department. Because the administrative hearing process is designed to formulate final agency action, this process may result in a modification of the proposed agency action or even denial of the application.
A person whose substantial interests are affected by the Department’s action may petition for an administrative proceeding (hearing) under Sections 120.569 and 120.57, F.S. Pursuant to Rules 28-106.201 and 28-106.301, F.A.C., a petition must contain the following information:
a. The name and address of each agency affected and each agency’s file or identification number, if known;
b. The name, address, any email address, any facsimile number, and telephone number of the petitioner; the name, address, email address, and telephone number of the petitioner’s representative, if any, which shall be the address for service purposes during the course of the proceeding, and an explanation of how the petitioner’s substantial interests are or will be affected by the agency determination;
c. A statement of when and how the petitioner received notice of the agency decision;
d. A statement of all disputed issues of material fact; or, if there are none, the petition must so indicate;
e. A concise statement of the ultimate facts alleged, including the specific facts that the petitioner contends warrant reversal or modification of the agency’s proposed action;
f. A statement of the specific rules or statutes that the petitioner contends require reversal or modification of the agency’s proposed action, including an explanation of how any alleged facts relate to the specific rules or statutes; and
g. A statement of the relief sought by the petitioner, stating precisely the action that the petitioner wishes the agency to take with respect to the agency’s proposed action.
Petitions must be filed (received by the Clerk) in the Office of General Counsel of the Department at 3900 Commonwealth Boulevard, Mail Station 35, Tallahassee, Florida 32399-3000 or at agency_clerk@dep.state.fl.us . Also, a copy of the petition shall be mailed to the applicant at the address indicated above at the time of filing.
In accordance with Rule 62-110.106(3), F.A.C., petitions for an administrative hearing by the applicant must be filed within 21 days of receipt of this written notice. Petitions filed by any persons other than the applicant, and other than those entitled to written notice under Section 120.60(3), F.S., must be filed within 21 days of publication of the notice or within 21 days of receipt of the written notice, whichever occurs first. The failure to file a petition within the appropriate time period shall constitute a waiver of that person’s right to request an administrative determination (hearing) under Sections 120.569 and 120.57, F.S., or to intervene in this proceeding and participate as a party to it. Any subsequent intervention (in a proceeding initiated by another party) will be only at the discretion of the presiding officer upon the filing of a motion in compliance with Rule 28-106.205, F.A.C.
Under Rule 62-110.106(4), F.A.C., a person whose substantial interests are affected by the Department’s action may also request an extension of time to file a petition for an administrative hearing. The Department may, for good cause shown, grant the request for an extension of time. Requests for extension of time must be filed with the Office of General Counsel of the Department at 3900 Commonwealth Boulevard, Mail Station 35, Tallahassee, Florida 32399-3000, before the applicable deadline for filing a petition for an administrative hearing. A timely request for extension of time shall toll the running of the time period for filing a petition until the request is acted upon.
Mediation is not available in this proceeding.
Legal Notice
DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION NOTICE OF INTENT TO ISSUE ENVIRONMENTAL RESOURCE PERMIT
The Department of Environmental Protection (Department) gives notice of its intent to issue an Environmental Resource Permit to Spooner Petroleum Company, 625 Highland Colony Parkway, Suite 101, Ridgeland, MS 39517, in accordance with Part IV of Chapter 373, Florida Statutes (F.S.), and Chapter 62-330, Florida Administrative Code (F.A.C.), to construct a wet detention pond with a littoral zone, drilling pad, access road, storage area, and parking for an exploratory gas and oil well. The project includes a stabilized grade to serve as a driveway and drilling pad.
The Department will issue the environmental resource permit, unless a timely petition for an administrative proceeding is filed pursuant to the provisions of Sections 120.569 and 120.57, F.S. On the filing of a timely and sufficient petition, this action will not be final and effective until further order of the Department. Because the administrative hearing process is designed to formulate final agency action, the hearing process may result in a modification of the agency action or even denial of the application.
The application file is available online and can be accessed through the Department’s
Information Portal at: http://webapps.dep.state.fl.us/DepNexus/public/electronic-documents/
ERP_353494/facility!search. If you have any questions or are experiencing difficulty viewing the electronic application, please call Linda Bauer at 850 595-0561.
A person whose substantial interests are affected by the Department’s action may petition for an administrative proceeding (hearing) under Sections 120.569 and 120.57, F.S. Pursuant to Rule 28-106.201, F.A.C., a petition for an administrative hearing must contain the following information:
(a) The name and address of each agency affected and each agency’s file or identification number, if known;
(b) The name, address, any email address, any facsimile number, and telephone number of the petitioner; the name, address, and telephone number of the petitioner’s representative, if any, which shall be the address for service purposes during the course of the proceeding; and an explanation of how the petitioner’s substantial interests are or will be affected by the agency determination;
(c) A statement of when and how the petitioner received notice of the agency decision;
(d) A statement of all disputed issues of material fact. If there are none, the petition must so indicate;
(e) A concise statement of the ultimate facts alleged, including the specific facts that the petitioner contends warrant reversal or modification of the agency’s proposed action;
(f) A statement of the specific rules or statutes that the petitioner contends require reversal or modification of the agency’s proposed action, including an explanation of how the alleged facts relate to the specific rules or statutes; and
(g) A statement of the relief sought by the petitioner, stating precisely the action that the petitioner wishes the agency to take with respect to the agency’s proposed action.
The petition must be filed (received by the Clerk) in the Office of General Counsel of the Department at 3900 Commonwealth Boulevard, Mail Station 35, Tallahassee, Florida 32399-3000. Also, a copy of the petition shall be mailed to the applicant at the address indicated above at the time of filing.
In accordance with Rule 62-110.106(3), F.A.C., petitions filed by any persons other than the applicant, and other than those entitled to written notice under Section 120.60(3), F.S., must be filed within 21 days of publication of the notice or within 21 days of receipt of the written notice, whichever occurs first. Under Section 120.60(3), F.S., however, any person who has asked the Department for notice of agency action may file a petition within 21 days of receipt of such notice, regardless of the date of publication. The failure to file a petition within the appropriate time period shall constitute a waiver of that person’s right to request an administrative determination (hearing) under Sections 120.569 and 120.57, F.S., or to intervene in this proceeding and participate as a party to it. Any subsequent intervention (in a proceeding initiated by another party) will be only at the discretion of the presiding officer upon the filing of a motion in compliance with Rule 28-106.205, F.A.C.
Under Rule 62-110.106(4), F.A.C., a person whose substantial interests are affected by the Department’s action may also request an extension of time to file a petition for an administrative hearing. The Department may, for good cause shown, grant the request for an extension of time. Requests for extension of time must be filed with the Office of General Counsel of the Department at 3900 Commonwealth Boulevard, Mail Station 35, Tallahassee, Florida 32399-3000, before the applicable deadline for filing a petition for an administrative hearing. A timely request for extension of time shall toll the running of the time period for filing a petition until the request is acted upon.
Mediation is not available in this proceeding.
Any party within the meaning of Section 373.114(1)(a) or 373.4275, F.S., may also seek appellate review of this order before the Land and Water Adjudicatory Commission under Section 373.114(1) or 373.4275, F.S. Requests for review before the Land and Water Adjudicatory Commission must be filed with the Secretary of the Commission and served on the Department within 20 days from the date when this order is filed with the Clerk of the Department.
Legal Notice
PUBLIC NOTICE
Southern Communications Services, d/b/a Southern Linc c/o Excell Communications, is proposing to construct a 430-foot overall height guyed-type telecommunications structure near 20071 NE Jim Durham Street, Blountsville, Calhoun County, Florida (Parcel ID 171N08000000060000). The tower is anticipated to have FCC lighting Style E.
Excell Communications invites comments from any interested party on the impact the proposed undertaking may have on any districts, sites, buildings, structures or objects significant in American history, archaeology, engineering, or culture that are listed or determined eligible for listing in the National Register of Historic Places. Comments pertaining specifically to historic resources may be sent to Environmental Corporation of America, ATTN: Dina Bazzill, 1375 Union Hill Industrial Court, Suite A, Alpharetta, Georgia 30004. Ms. Bazzill can be reached at (770) 667-2040 ext. 111. Comments must be received within 30 days of the date of this notice.
Any interested party may request environmental review of the proposed action under the FCC’s National Environmental Policy Act rules, 47 CFR §1.1307, by notifying the FCC of the specific reasons that the action may have a significant impact on the quality of the human environment. This request must only raise environmental concerns and can be filed online using the FCC pleadings system at www.fcc.gov or mailed to FCC Requests for Environmental Review, Attn: Ramon Williams, 445 12th Street SW, Washington, DC 20554 within 30 days of the date that notice of this proposed action is published on the FCC’s website. Refer to File No. A1063176 when submitting the request and to view the specific information about the proposed action. S3855.
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF DISPOSAL
M & W SELF STORAGE RENTALS will dispose of contents of the following units on Friday, October 20, 2017 at 5:00 p.m. (ct) if not paid in full and emptied out. There will be no auction. The unit is believed to contain household and/or personal property.
Melissa Cataldo - Unit 12 N
Kimberly Mayo - Unit 35N
Nicki Chambless - Unit 57N
Angela Bailey - Unit 31S
April Tipton - Units 34 & 37
