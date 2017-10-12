Local Students Enjoyed the 4-H Ag Field Day in Quincy

Fourth grade students from Carr and Altha schools and 5th grade students from Blountstown Elementary School recently attended the annual Ag Adventures field day at the University of Florida IFAS North Florida Research and Education Center in Quincy, FL.
During the day they enjoyed a tractor-pulled wagon ride, learning about pumpkins, pollinators, cotton, corn, peanuts, and soils. They also participated in fun activities like running through a giant living maze and tasted yummy treats like boiled peanuts, kettle popped pocorn, and pumpkin muffins.
Sponsors for this event include Florida Farm Bureau, Farm Credit of Northwest Florida, and Calhoun County 4-H.
Thank you to the teachers and administrators who work together with our local 4-H agent each year to make this trip possible for our students.