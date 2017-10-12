BES Celebrates Homecoming Week

Posted by
Administrator
in from Blountstown Elementary...
Thursday, October 12. 2017
Comments (0)
Blountstown Elementary School had a great time during homecoming week.

On Thursday they celebrated "Twin Day" with a variety of twins! Friday was themonthly Family Breakfast and had a great turn out. A special thanks to everyone who participated in our festivities.




Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.
 
   
 
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
 