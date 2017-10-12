Tigers roll past Bozeman, 40-0

The Tigers received the opening kick off and put together a 9 play 69 yard scoring drive. Denzel Washing broke the plane of the end zone with a 3 yard run and the 7-0 lead with 8:15 left in the first quarter.
The Bucks started their first drive on the Tiger 35 yard line and four plays later went for it on a 4th and 1 on their own 44. The Tiger defense snuffed out the running play for no gain with JaMarius Engram and Kevon Godwin leading the charge. The Tiger offense took over in great field position but the drive ended with a fumble inside the Bozeman 15. Three plays later the Tigers got the ball right back when Jar’Kevis Bess rocked the ball loose from a Buck ball carrier and Montarius Brown pounced on the fumble. The fumble was recovered on the Buck 13 exactly where they lost it previously. Two plays later, the Tigers would cash in the turnover with a 10 yard Jamal Howard run and the 14-0 lead late in the 1st quarter.
The Tigers exploded for 23 second quarter points starting with a 3 play 56 yard drive finished with a Trent Peacock 7 yard run and the 21-0 lead. The Tiger defense got in the scoring act on Bozeman’s next possession. A ball jarring tackle by Alex Buggs caused a fumble that was scooped up by Treven Smith and returned to pay dirt from 24 yards out and the 28-0 lead with 10:36 left in the second quarter. The Tiger defense would rise again after a James Shores punt pinned the Bucks on their own 10 yard line. A QB sack by Tinorio Ziggler and a tackle for loss by Alex Buggs and Treven Smith had the Bucks backed up on their half yard line facing a 3rd and 19. On the next play, Seth Dawson and Tucker Jordan would sandwich the Buck ball carrier in the end zone for the safety and the 30-0 Tiger lead. The Tigers would get the ball back one more time before the end of the half on the free kick. The free kick only traveled 14 yards and the Tigers took over on the Buck 34 yard line. The Tigers would take advantage of the good field position and go the distance in 3 plays with Denzel Washington finishing the drive from 10 yards out and the 37-0 halftime lead.
The second half opened up with the fourth consecutive running clock mercy rule. The game ended quickly with a lot of substitutes getting valuable playing time. The Tigers did manage to tack on a field goal on the first possession of the 3rd quarter. Tiger kicker James Shores nailed a 30 yard field goal to end the scoring at 40-0.
The shortened game saw the Tigers run only 36 offensive plays. The Tigers put up 315 total yards for an 8.8 yard per play average. Tiger QB Trent Peacock was a perfect 4-4 for 85 yards passing. Eleven Tiger ball carriers saw action with Kentrell Lawson leading the way with 78 yards on 3 carries. Trent Smith scooted for 40 yards on 6 carriers and Washington finished with 37 yards on 6 carriers including his 2 TD’s. Jar’Kevis Bess caught 1 pass for 46 yards. Kevon Godwin snagged 2 passes for 27 yards.
The Tiger defense was lights out again pitching its third straight shut out allowing only 82 total yards by the Bucks on 41 plays. Defensive lineman Tinorio Ziggler led the team with 11 tackles. Kentrell Lawson chipped in 8 tackles with Buggs, Jordan and Engram finishing with 7 tackles each. Ziggler, Buggs and Engram all were credited with a sack. James Shores added 8 points going 5-5 on extra point attempts and a 30 yard FG.
The Tigers will have an open week this Friday night. As this year enters the back third of the season the Tigers hold a slim lead in the new playoff system for Class A Region 2. The FHSAA has eliminated districts in Class 1A through Class 4A. Each team is awarded points based on wins and losses based on their opponent’s strength of schedule. Each class is divided into 4 regions and the top 4 teams of each region will make the state playoffs. Currently, the top 4 teams in Class A Region 2 are: #1 seed Blountstown, #2 Port St. Joe, #3 Jefferson County and #4 Cottondale.
Blountstown (5-1) will travel to Port St. Joe (6-1) on Friday, October 20th. The game will have a huge impact on the regional playoff seeding which determines who will host playoff games. Game time in Port St. Joe on October 20th will be 6:30 CT.