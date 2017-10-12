L-R: Cydnee Eubanks, Brianna Walker, Madison Taylor, Jara Phillips, Courtney Payne, Laney Yoder, Emma Richards, Sarah Shuler, Kendall Hatchett, Madison Yoder, Heaven Porter, Abby Bailey, Annika Milligan

Lady Tigers undefeated in district

Thursday, October 12. 2017
The Lady Tigers wrapped up an undefeated year in district play this past week by going 3-0.

They have earned the #1 seed and will host the first round of Districts on Tuesday October 17th. BHS began last week defeating the Liberty County Bulldogs in straight sets 25-15, 25-23, 25-18. They then traveled to Bozeman and Port St Joe picking up straight win sets as well. The Lady Tigers finished off Bozeman again when they came to play Wednesday at home. Leading the Tigers in kills for these games was Emma Richards with 67. Madison Taylor had 13 aces and 116 assists. Cydnee Eubanks led in digs with 40. The Lady Tigers will travel to Mosley on Thursday to wrap up the regular season. The Tigers are currently 16-5.
