Young Tiger fan lifts team’s spirits as the Tigers lift his

On the Friday of Homecoming, Karrie Williams took some time to paint paw prints on her son, Rhett Bozeman’s face. Like many of the children in Blountstown, Rhett was preparing to cheer on the Tiger’s during the festivities as they prepared for the big game Friday night. When his little brother Ricky walked into the room and saw what his mom was doing, he asked, “Is Rhett going to play football today?” Karrie responded casually, “No baby. Rhett isn’t going to play football today. He’s just getting ready to support our team”. In her heart, the question settled a little heavier than that. She knew Rhett might not ever be able to play football. He sat snug in his wheelchair as she finished his face paint and pondered the thought, and just hoped he would feel loved and accepted.
Although these aren’t unusual wishes for a parent to have, for Rhett’s parents, it was a fear they often had to contend with. He was born with a rare genetic disorder that required Karrie and her fiancé, Richard Bozeman, to readdress and redefine what their reality would be. “At first we weren’t quite sure what was going on. The day after he was born, he quit breathing. The doctors attributed it to acid reflux. But by the time he was four months old and went in for his check-up, it was obvious that he wasn’t meeting his milestones. He wasn’t developing, and he screamed constantly. That’s when the doctor suggested that there may be some brain damage”. Karrie went on describing that first year of Rhett’s life as she recalled all of the fears and worries that consumed her and Richard for their son.
It wasn’t until after he was one year old, and many appointments, that the specialist finally diagnosed Rhett with Chromosomal 5Q Deletion Syndrome. It’s a rare genetic disorder that came with a bleak prognosis for young Rhett. “They told us that Rhett would never be able to crawl, walk, talk, or do any of the things that other children do. He wouldn’t look at us or respond to us when we spoke to him. It was like living in silence, and it was so painful. I just wanted to cuddle and get kisses from my little baby. I wanted him to know how much we loved him, but I didn’t know if he even knew I was there. His dad worked at the prison and I worked at Golden’s Pharmacy. We tried our best to balance work and his therapy appointments, but it never seemed like he made any progress. It was a very difficult five years for us, until I got pregnant with our second son, and little Ricky was born. It was like he brought us all back to life, especially Rhett”, Karrie continued. “Rhett suddenly began doing things his baby brother was doing. He held his cup, and became responsive at times, and that was just the beginning. Rhett would never apply pressure to his hands or feet, and one morning he began to crawl! It was incredible, and he hasn’t stopped. He gets into everything now”, Karrie gleamed.
Her voice cracked as she went on. “My baby began doing things the doctors said he would never do, and regretfully, we said he would never do as well. And that he hasn’t stopped.” Since Blain, Rhett’s youngest brother has been born, he has progressed even further and will now pull himself up, stand, and try to walk. “We are so full of hope now, and we want others going through difficult times to have hope too. I will never again say that there is something my son won’t do. I don’t know what tomorrow holds for Rhett, and we will deal with the future when it comes. We take each day at a time, and are just so thankful and blessed to have this life with this special little boy. We know how difficult it can be, but there is light at the end of the tunnel, and we want others to know that”.
It was that hope that lined Kerrie’s thoughts that Friday morning as she readied Rhett and sent him off to school. No, today may not be the day that Rhett got on the football field as his little brother imagined, but the day held its own blessing for Rhett and his family. When the varsity football players and cheerleaders showed up at Blountstown Elementary School for the pep rally, excited children surrounded them. But when those players and cheerleaders surrounded Rhett and made him the center of attention, a special memory was created in that moment for Rhett and those that love him. His personal aide, Brandi Godwin, whom Kerrie lovingly refers to as “his school mama” snapped the pictures and sent them to Kerrie. “When I saw those pictures, I just cried the happiest tears. Every day I send him to school and just want him to be loved and accepted by others for who he is. Not only did they show him acceptance, they let him be part of the team for a moment. The way they were looking at him and smiling at him. You can just see the heart in it all. You can see them truly happy to have that moment with my little boy”. Even little Ricky commented, “See how they are looking at him, mama? They sure are happy to have him on the team with them, aren’t they mama?” Kerrie gathered her emotions again as she reiterated her gratitude. “I just can’t thank them enough. I literally cried for hours, just so happy and thankful for what they did for our little boy. It means so much more than I could find the words to say. Really, there are no words. But they gave him something special, and it just really touched my heart. I hope they know just how thankful we are for what they did. It was such a blessing, and I just really want them to know that.”
No one knows what God has in store for that special little boy tomorrow. But for one moment, and that Homecoming Friday, he sent some of the biggest and baddest football players, and the best cheerleaders around to share their great big hearts with a very special little boy. They created a moment and a memory that day, which Rhett and his family will cherish for years to come.