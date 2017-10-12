City announces prizes for Main Street Christmas decorating competition

The City of Blountstown and Main Street are sponsoring a competition for community Christmas decorating. First prize for each of the three categories (residential, business and civic) is $100 off of your city electric bill. Second place earns $50 off your city electric bill, and third place is $25 off.
Applications for entry in this contest are available at the following businesses:
Benjamin Walden Creations
Pretty Girlz
Blountstown Drugs
Golden’s Drugs
The Diamond Corner
Applications must be turned in to one of these businesses by Wednesday, November 15.
All entries must be ready to be judged on Tuesday, November 28. Anonymous judges will travel to each entry sometime between Tuesday, the 28th and Friday, December 1. Specific times will not be announced, but decorations and lights must be on from 6 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. each of those days .
As part of this project, we are also asking everyone to participate in our “Candle in the Window” campaign. Please place three battery operated candle lights in your front windows—one in honor or memory of an American veteran, one in honor or memory of your loved ones, and one as a symbol of a prayer for peace and unity in our nation.
Winners will receive prizes that will be announced later and will be recognized on WYBT and in the local newspapers.
PLEASE HELP US SHOW THE WORLD THAT BLOUNTSTOWN IS A CITY THAT BELIEVES!