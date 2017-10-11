Ronald L. “R. L.” Pickron, age 73, of Alford passed away Sunday, October 8, 2017.
He was born in Kinard, October 28, 1943, to the late Robert L. and Annie B. (Griffin) Pickron. R. L. was a heavy equipment operator and was a member of the International of North America Labor Union.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Ann E. Pickron and his daughter, Frances Primofiore.
He is survived by four brothers, Bob Pickron and wife, Ruth of Bristol, Bill Pickron and wife, Dianne of Tallahassee, Harold Pickron and companion, Linda Savle of Kinard, Roy Pickron and wife, Mildred of Blountstown; a sister, Ann Faye Dekle of Bristol; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other extended family.
Memorialization will be by cremation.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to your favorite charity.
Adams Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. Phone is 674-5449 and you may offer condolences online at adamsfh.com.