Ms. Johnnie Mae Whitley, of Blountstown, Florida, transitioned from life temporal to life eternal on Sunday, October 1, 2017 in River Valley Rehabilitation Center.
Ms. Whitley was a life-long member of the Saint Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church where she served faithfully in various capacities. She was a retired educator in the Calhoun County Public Schools. To know her was to truly love her.
Homegoing Celebration of Life services will be held on Saturday, October 14, 2017 at 11:00 AM from the sanctuary of the Saint Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church located at 16076 SE River Street in Blountstown, Florida with Pastor Angus Jackson, the Reverend Dr. C.L. Wilson, and Apostle Geraldine B. Sheard officiating. Interment will be in the Magnolia Cemetery. Vann Funeral Home in charge.
Ms. Whitley will lie in state at the church from 10:00 AM until time for the service.
A viewing will held on Friday, October 13, 2017 from 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Vann Funeral Home.
She leaves to cherish her memories, a loving and devoted family: five nieces: Luethel Boyd (Marvin) of Port St. Lucie, Florida, Maggie Boyd (Watios) of San Jose, California, Donnie Dawson of Blountstown, Florida, Patricia Lee of Miami, Florida, and Ella Washington (Henry) of Palmetto, Florida; one nephew: Henderson Kelly , Jr. (Chelvy); nine great nieces and great nephews; her beloved Cindy whom she called her daughter, and numerous cousins and many friends.
Vann Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements, 4265 Saint Andrews St., Marianna, FL. 850-482-3300.