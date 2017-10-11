Lynn Marie Kearce, age 22, of Altha passed away Wednesday, October 4, 2017. Lynn was born in Tallahassee March 20, 1995.
She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Albert James “Red” Kearce, Jr. and Janie Elizabeth Kearce; and her maternal grandfather, James Hubert Keel.
Survivors include her son, Joshua Lee Kearce of Bristol; her father, Albert James Kearce, III of Altha; her mother, Sara Locklear of Blountstown and her fiancé, Michael Smith; her maternal grandparents, Shirley Fay Sangster and Broward Couch of Blountstown; a brother, Allen Joseph Kearce of Altha; a sister, Elizabeth Marie Kearce and niece, Anniston Kearce, both of Huntsville, Alabama; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, October 10, 2:00 p.m. at the Adams Funeral Home with Reverend David Goodman officiating. Interment followed in Pine Memorial Cemetery.
Adams Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. Phone is 674-5449 and you may offer the family condolences online at adamsfh.com.