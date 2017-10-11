Robert Dean Dickey, age 85, of Altha, FL passed away early Monday morning, October 2, 2017 in Valdosta, GA.
Robert was born on November 15, 1931 in Calhoun County to John Arthur Dickey and Evie Lee (Sculley) Dickey. He was a retired Diesel Mechanic and served in the United States Army during the Korean War. He was of the Protestant Faith. Robert was preceded in death by his parents, John Arthur Dickey and Evie Lee (Sculley) Dickey, son, Bobby Dickey, Jr., 3 sisters, Mittie Silcox, Hazel Varnadore and Olie Coxwell, 2 brothers, Tommy Dickey and Johnny Dickey.
Survivors include: 1 son, James Dickey of Chattahoochee, FL; 1 daughter, Tammy Centerfitt of Cordell, GA; 2 sisters, Lucille Story of Jacksonville, FL and Charlotte Prewitt of Milton, FL; several grandchildren and several great-grandchildren
Memorial services were held Wednesday, October 4, 2017 at 1:00 pm (CST) at Peavy Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Ryan McDougald officiating. Memorialization will be by cremation.
All arrangements were under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL. 850-674-2266.