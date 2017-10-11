CALHOUN COUNTY
October 4
Charlie William Daw - sex offense/voyeurism, 1st offense, disorderly intoxication/disorder intoxication public place cause disturbance, burglary/of dwelling unarmed no asslt or battery
October 5
Miranda Anabel Redondo - (1) county of lewd lascv behavior/conduct by person 18 years of age or older, (6) counts of lewd lascv behavior/molest child 12 years of age up to 16 years of age by less 18 years of age, (1) lewd lascv behavior/exhibit by persons 18 years of age older victim less 16 years of age, kidnap-false imprisonment/child under 13 years of age
Fuentes Abel Miranda - (3) counts of lewd lascv behavior/conduct by person 18 years of age or older, (7 counts) of lewd lascv behavior/victim 12 years of age up to 16 years of age offender 17 years of age older, (1) count of lewd lascv behavior/exhibit by persons 18 years of age older victim less 16 years of age, kidnap-false imprisonment/child under 13 years of age, (11) counts of sexual assault by 18 year of age older sex battery victim under 12 years of age, (11) lewd lascv behavior/victim 12 year of age up to 16 years of age offender 17 year of age older, probation violation/violation of probation
Delia Shay Coxwell - prob violation/violation of probation
Ellis Monroe Summerlin, Jr - stolen property-deal in/organized , larc/20K dollars less than 100K dollars
October 7
Rickie Joe Kincer - (3) countys aggrav asslt/on officer firefighter EMT etc, nonmoving traffic viol/drive while license suspended habitual offender, fell/elude police/fleeing/eluding LEO light/sirens active, aggrav asslt/on officer firefighter EMT etc.
James Timothy Sapp - narcotic equip-possess/narcotics equip-possess and or use, drugs-possess/possess methamphetamine
Stacy Lynn Shaw - withhold support/non support of children or spouse
October 8
Marquice Rashad Smith - stolen prop-deal in/organized, larc/20K dollars less than 100K dollars
Joshua Drew Dorsey - disturbing peace/breach peace, resist officer/obstruct w/o violence
Chrystal Gail Holt - dangerous drugs/distribute dispense controlled subs subsq violence
