Legals for 10/11/17
Posted by Administrator in Legals
Wednesday, October 11. 2017
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR
TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT ALTHAMEASE BLUE is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO. 258
YEAR OF 2014
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY
Parcel# R32-1S-08-0400-000A-1300
Lot 13 and 14, Block A, Hugh Creek Sub-Division in Calhoun County, Florida, in Section 32, Township 1 South, Range 8 West, as recorded in the Public Records of the Office of the Clerk of Circuit Court, Calhoun County, Florida
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
AMOS J. GREEN
1026 N. MARION AVE.
LAKELAND, FL 33805
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on November 2, 2017 at 10:00 A.M. CST.
By: Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR
TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT LARRY WALDORFF is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO.437
YEAR OF 2011
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY
Parcel# R28-2S-09-0120-000E-0800
Lot 8, Block E, Chipola River Estates, per plat as recorded in the Office of the Clerk of Circuit Court of Calhoun County, Florida.
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
KEN CREIGHTON
6026 ARD DRIVE
YOUNGSTOWN, FL 32466
JOSHUA CREIGHTON
317 N. BONITA AVE.
PANAMA CITY, FL 32401
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on November 2, 2017 at 10:00 A.M. CST.
By: Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
Legal Notice
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
IN AND FOR
CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA
Case #:2017-CA-000025
CIVIL DIVISION
NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE LLC
Plaintiff,
-vs.
ANDREW SIDNEY HALL, JR. a/k/a ANDREW S. HALL JR. a/k/a ANDREW HALL JR. a/k/a. ANDREW HALL; JERICA LYNELL SCHMARJE a/k/a JERICA L. SCHMARJE a/k/a JERICA SCHMARJE HALL a/k/a/ JERICA HALL; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF ANDREW SIDNEY HALL, JR. a/k/a ANDREW S. HALL JR. a/k/a ANDREW HALL JR a/k/a ANDREW HALL; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF JERICA LYNELL SCHMARJE a/k/a/ JERICA L. SCHMARJE a/k/a JERICA SCHMARJE HALL a/k/a JERICA HALL; UNKNOWN PARTIES IN POSSESSION #1, IF LIVING, AND ALL UNKNOWN PARTIES CLAIMING BY, THROUGH, UNDER AND AGAINST THE ABOVE NAMED DEFENDANT(S) WHO ARE NOT KNOWN TO BE DEAD OR ALIVE, WHETHER SAID UNKNOWN PARTIES MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST AS SPOUSE, HEIRS, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, OR OTHER CLAIMANTS; UNKNOWN PARTIES IN POSSESSION #2, IF LIVING, AND ALL UNKNOWN PARTIES CLAIMING BY THROUGH, UNDER AND AGAINST THE ABOVE NAMED DEFENDANT(S) WHO ARE NOT KNOWN TO BE DEAD OR ALIVE, WHETHER SAID UNKNOWN PARTIES MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST AS SPOUSE, HEIRS, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, OR OTHER CLAIMANTS
Defendant s).
NOTICE OF SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to Order rescheduling foreclosure sale, or Final Judgment, entered in Civil Case No. 2017-CA-000025 of the Circuit Court of the 14th Judicial Circuit in and for Calhoun County, Florida, wherein Nationstar Mortgage LLC, and Plaintiff and Andrew Sidney Hall, Jr. a/k/a Andrew S. Hall Jr. a/k/a Andrew Hall Jr. a/k/a Andrew Hall, are the defendant(s), I, Clerk of Court, Carla A. Hand, will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash ON THE FRONT STEPS OF THE CALHOUN COUNTY COURTHOUSE AT 20859 CENTRAL AVENUE EAST, BLOUNTSTOWN, FLORIDA 32424 AT 11:00 A.M. CENTRAL STANDARD TIME on October 12, 2017, the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to-wit:
THE EAST 1/2 OF THE SOUTHWEST 1/4 OF THE NORTHWEST 1/4 OF SECTION 17, TOWNSHIP 1 NORTH, RANGE 10 WEST, CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA. LESS AND EXCEPT THE NORTH 10 ACRES.
THE ABOVE PROPERTY BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:
COMMENCE AT A 1/2” IRON ROD AND CAP (PSM 5943), MARKING THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF THE SOUTHWEST 1/4 OF NORTHWEST 1/4 OF SECTION 17, TOWNSHIP 1 NORTH, RANGE 10 WEST, CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA; THENCE SOUTH 00 DEGREES 04 MINUTES 44 SECONDS WEST, ALONG THE EAST LINE OF SAID SOUTHWEST 1/4, A DISTANCE OF 657.05 FEET TO A 1/2” IRON ROD AND CAP (PSM 2142), SAID IRON ROD BEING THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE CONTINUE SOUTH 00 DEGREES 04 MINUTES 44 SECONDS WEST, ALONG SAID EAST LINE, A DISTANCE OF 669.92 FEET TO A 1/2” IRON ROD AND CAP (PSM 5943) MARKING THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF SAID SOUTHWEST 1/4 OF NORTHWEST 1/4; THENCE NORTH 90 DEGREES 00 MINUTES 00 SECONDS WEST, ALONG THE SOUTH LINE OF SAID SOUTHWEST 1/4 OF NORTHWEST 1/4, A DISTANCE OF 662.92 FEET TO A 1/2”IRON ROD AND CAP (PSM 5943) MARKING THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF EAST 1/2 OF SAID SOUTHWEST 1/4 OF NORTHWEST 1/4; THENCE NORTH 00 DEGREES 04 MINUTES 33 SECONDS EAST, ALONG THE WEST LINE OF SAID EAST 1/2, A DISTANCE OF 668.72 FEET TO A 1/2” IRON ROD AND CAP (PSM 2142); THENCE NORTH 89 DEGREES 53 MINUTES 47 SECONDS EAST, A DISTANCE OF 662.95 FEET TO THE POINTY OF BEGINNING.
TOGETHER WITH THAT CERTAIN MANUFACTURED HOME, YEAR: 1998, MAKE: Wayne Corp., VIN#: WHC009166GA
ANY PERSON CLAIMING AN INTEREST IN THE SURPLUS FROM THE SALE, IF ANY, OTHER THAN THE PROPERTY OWNER AS OF THE DATE OF THE LIS PENDENS MUST FILE A CLAIM WITHIN 60 DAYS AFTER THE SALE.
If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator by mail at P.O. Box 1089, Panama City, FL 32402 at (850) 747-5338, at least seven (7) days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than seven (7) days. If you are hearing impaired, call 711.
Carla A. Hand,
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
LORI FLOWERS, DC
Legal Notice
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
IN AND FOR
CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION
CASE NO: 17CA000006
FIRST FEDERAL BANK OF FLORIDA,
Plaintiff,
vs.
DAVID J. KELLY and
NANCY L. KELLY,
Defendant(s).
CLERK’S NOTICE OF SALE
NOTICE IS GIVEN that, in accordance with the Final Judgment of Foreclosure entered on August 29, 2017 in the above-styled cause, I will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash on October 5, 2017 at 11:00 A.M. a.m. Central Standard Time (CST) at the front steps of the Calhoun County Courthouse, 20859 Central Ave. E., Room 130, Blountstown, FL 32424.
THE FOLLOWING PROPERTY IN CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA: COMMENCE AT THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF THE NORTH 1/2 OF THE NORTHEAST 1/4 OF THE NORTHWEST 1/4 OF SECTION 21, TOWNSHIP 1 NORTH, RANGE 9 WEST OF CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA; THENCE RUN SOUTH 89 DEGREES 04 MINUTES 00 SECONDS EAST ALONG THE SOUTH LINE OF SAID NORTH 1/2 OF NORTHEAST 1/4 OF NORTHWEST 1/4, 778.52 FEET TO A POINT ON THE NORTHERLY RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF STATE ROAD. 275; THENCE NORTH 48 DEGREES 27 MINUTES 43 SECONDS EAST ALONG SAID RIGHT OF WAY LINE, 128.49 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE CONTINUE NORTH 48 DEGREES 27 MINUTES 43 SECONDS EAST ALONG SAID RIGHT OF WAY LINE, 299.54 FEET TO A POINT OF CURVATURE ON A CURVE BEING CONCAVE NORTHWESTERLY; THENCE RUN NORTHEASTERLY ALONG SAID CURVING RIGHT OF WAY LINE THROUGH A CENTRAL ANGLE OF 42 DEGREES 03 MINUTES 00 SECONDS, HAVING A RADIUS OF 1024.809 FOR AN ARC DISTANCE OF 749.34 FEET; THENCE DEPARTING SAID CURVING RIGHT OF WAY LINE RUN SOUTH 69 DEGREES 56 MINUTES 20 SECONDS WEST, 184.40 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 54 DEGREES 25 MINUTES 40 SECONDS WEST, 210.93; THENCE NORTH 73 DEGREES 11 MINUTES 31 SECONDS WEST, 547.94 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 04 DEGREES 55 MINUTES 50 SECONDS WEST, 498.05 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 51 DEGREES 57 MINUTES 18 SECONDS EAST, 419.58 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 10 DEGREES 17 MINUTES 41 SECONDS EAST, 81.38 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.
Property Address: 19760 NORTHWEST COUNTY ROAD 275, ALTHA, FL 32421
ANY PERSON CLAIMING AN INTEREST IN THE SURPLUS FROM THE SALE, IF ANY, OTHER THAN THE PROPERTY OWNER AS OF THE DATE OF THE LIS PENDENS MUST FILE A CLAIM WITHIN 60 DAYS AFTER THE SALE.
Dated: AUGUST 29, 2017
CARLA HAND, CLERK
CALHOUN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT
By: Lori Flowers
Deputy Clerk
AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT
If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to access court facilities or participate in a court proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. To request such an accommodation, please contact Court Administration at least three business days prior to the required service by using one of the following methods: Phone - (904)630-2564; Fax - (904) 630-1146; TTD/TTY - (800) 955-8770 (Florida Relay Service). E-Mail –crtintrp@coj.net.
Legal Notice
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA
Case #:2017-CA-000005
CIVIL DIVISION
JP Morgan Chase Bank, National Association
Plaintiff,
-vs.
GARY M. SMITH; SUZANNE P. SMITH; UNKNOWN PARTIES IN POSSESSION #1, IF LIVING, AND ALL UNKNOWN PARTIES CLAIMING BY, THROUGH, UNDER AND AGAINST THE ABOVE NAMED DEFENDANT(S) WHO ARE NOT KNOWN TO BE DEAD OR ALIVE, WHETHER SAID UNKNOWN PARTIES MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST AS SPOUSE, HEIRS, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, OR OTHER CLAIMANTS; UNKNOWN PARTIES IN POSSESSION #2, IF LIVING, AND ALL UNKNOWN PARTIES CLAIMING BY THROUGH, UNDER AND AGAINST THE ABOVE NAMED DEFENDANT(S) WHO ARE NOT KNOWN TO BE DEAD OR ALIVE, WHETHER SAID UNKNOWN PARTIES MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST AS SPOUSE, HEIRS, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, OR OTHER CLAIMANTS
Defendant s).
NOTICE OF SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to an Order rescheduling foreclosure sale, or Final Judgment, entered in Civil Case No. 2017-CA-000005 of the Circuit Court of the 14th Judicial Circuit in and for Calhoun County, Florida, wherein JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association, Plaintiff and Gary M. Smith are defendant(s), I Clerk of Court, Carla A. Hand, will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash ON THE FRONT STEPS OF THE CALHOUN COUNTY COURTHOUSE AT 20859 CENTRAL AVENUE EAST, BLOUNTSTOWN, FLORIDA 32424 A T 11:00 A.M. CENTRAL STANDARD TIME on October 12, 2017, the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to-wit:
COMMENCE AT THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF THE NORTHEAST 1/4 OF THE NORTHEAST 1/4 OF SECTION 1, TOWNSHIP 1 SOUTH, RANGE 9 WEST, CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA AND RUN THENCE NORTH 89 DEGREES 49 MINUTES WEST, 260 FEET; THENCE NORTH 735 FEET FOR THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE CONTINUE NORTH 105 FEET; THENCE NORTH 89 DEGREES, 49 MINUTES WEST, 370 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 105 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 89 DEGREES, 49 MINUTES EAST, 370 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.
ANY PERSON CLAIMING AN INTEREST IN THE SURPLUS FROM THE SALE, IF ANY, OTHER THAN THE PROPERTY OWNER AS OF THE DATE OF THE LIS PENDENS MUST FILE A CLAIM WITHIN 60 DAYS AFTER THE SALE.
If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator by mail at P.O. Box 1089, Panama City, FL 32402 at (850) 747-5338, at least seven (7) days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than seven (7) days. If you are hearing impaired, call 711.
Carla A. Hand,
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
LORI FLOWERS, DCLegal Notice
NOTICE TO RECEIVE SEALED BIDS
The Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners will receive sealed bids from any qualified person, company or corporation interested in providing construction services for the following project:
DR 4177 PW #450 Sam Duncan Road
This project will include the road improvements made to Sam Duncan Road in Calhoun County, FL which include replacing limerock base and ditch cleaning.
Plans and specifications can be obtained at Dewberry | Preble-Rish, 20684 Central Avenue East, Blountstown, Florida 32424, (850) 674-3300. (For questions, please call Justin Ford at (850) 674-3300 or at jford@dewberry.com). The bid must conform to Section 287.133(3) Florida Statutes, on public entity crimes.
Due to constraints of the funding source, the construction completion date for this project will be November 6, 2017.
All bidders shall be pre-qualified with the Florida Department of Transportation per Section 2-1 of the F.D.O.T. Standard Specifications for Road and Bridge Construction, 2017 edition for: Flexible Paving, Hot Plant Mixed Bituminous Courses, Grading, Drainage and Grassing, Seeding and Sodding.
Liquidated damages for failure to complete the project on the specified date will be set at $200.00 per day.
Please indicate on the envelope that this is a sealed bid, for the “Bid #2017-019 - DR 4177 PW #450 Sam Duncan Road”.
Bids will be received until 2:00 P.M. (CST), on October 10, 2017, at the Calhoun County Clerk’s Office, Calhoun County Courthouse, 20589 Central Avenue East, Blountstown, FL 32424, and will be opened and read aloud on October 10, 2017 at 6:00 P.M. (CST).
The Bid will be awarded to the lowest responsive bidder.
Cost for Plans and Specifications will be $50.00 per set and is non-refundable. Checks should be made payable to DEWBERRY | PREBLE-RISH.
All Bids shall remain firm for a period of sixty days after the opening. All bidders shall comply with all applicable State and local laws concerning licensing registration and regulation of contractors doing business to the State of Florida.
Legal Notice
ORDINANCE NOTICE
IS HEREBY GIVEN that the following Ordinance No. 2017-07 of the City of Blountstown, AN ORDINANCE TO BE ENTITILED:
AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF BLOUNTSOTWN, BLOUNTSTOWN, FLORIDA, IMPOSING A MORATORIUM FOR 180 DAYS ON THE ISSUANCE OF ANY BUSINESS TAX LICENSE, PERMIT, CONDITIONAL USE APPROVAL, SITE PLAN APPROVAL AND ANY OTHER OFFICIAL ACTION OF THE CITYOF BLOUNTSTOWN HAVING THE EFFECT OF PERMITTING OR ALLOWING THE CONSTRUCTION AND/OR OPERATION OF CERTAIN BUSINESSES WITHIN THE CITY RELATED TO GAME ROOMS, ARCADES, INTERNET CAFES, SWEEPSTAKES REDEMPTION CENTERS, AND OTHER ESTABLISHMENTS USING SLOT MACHINES OR SLOT MACHINE-LIKE EQUIPMENT AND SIMILAR INDOOR ENTERTAINMENT AND AMUSEMENT ACTIVITIES AS MORE SPECIFICALLY DESCRIBED IN THIS ORINANCE, OR AN EXISTING BUSINESS; THE MORATORIUM SHALL APPLY TO ALL REAL PROPERTY LOCATED WITHIN THE CORPORATE LIMITS OF THE CITY OF BLOUNTSTOWN; PROVIDING FOR SEVERABILITY; AND PROVIDING AN EFFECTIVE DATE
SHALL BE PRESENTED to the City Council, City of Blountstown, for second and final adoption at the Regular City Council meeting to be held Tuesday, the 10th day of October, 2017 at 5:00 P.M. in the City Council Meeting room at 17262 NW Angle Street, Blountstown, FL. 32424.
This ordinance shall become effective upon final passage as provided by law.
ALL INTERESTED PERSONS desiring to be heard on the adoption of the aforesaid Ordinance No. 2017-07 are cordially invited to be in attendance at this meeting.
COPIES OF THIS ORDINANCE in its entirety may be obtained at City Hall, 20591 Central Avenue West, Blountstown, Florida 32424 between the working hours of M-F, 7:00A.M. To 4:00 P.M.
BY: Tony Shoemake, Mayor
Attest: Traci S. Hall, City Manager
Legal Notice
NOTICE TO RECEIVE SEALED BIDS
The Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners will receive sealed bids from any qualified person, company or corporation interested in providing construction services for the following project:
Chipola Road Sidewalk
This project will include installing a new sidewalk and associated drainage improvements along Chipola Road in Blountstown, FL.
Plans and specifications may be obtained by print or electronically at the Calhoun County Emergency Management Office, 20859 Central Avenue East, Blountstown, FL, 32424, (850) 674-8075. Please contact Chelsea Snowden at (850) 674-8075 or at csnowden@fairpoint.net. Cost for printed copies of Plans and Specifications will be $50.00 per set and is non-refundable. The bid must conform to Section 287.133(3) Florida Statutes, on public entity crimes.
Completion date for this project will be 120 days from the date of the Notice to Proceed presented to the successful bidder.
All bidders shall be pre-qualified with the Florida Department of Transportation per Section 2-1 of the F.D.O.T. Standard Specifications for Road and Bridge Construction, 2017 edition for: Grading, Drainage and Grassing, Seeding and Sodding.
Liquidated damages for failure to complete the project on the specified date will be set by the FDOT LAP Specifications, Section 8-10.2.
Please indicate on the envelope that this is a sealed bid, for the “Chipola Road Sidewalk – Bid #2017-020”.
Bids will be received until 2:00 P.M. (CST), on October 24, 2017, at the Calhoun County Clerk’s Office, Calhoun County Courthouse, 20589 Central Avenue East, Blountstown, FL 32424, and will be opened and read aloud on October 24, 2017 at 6:00 P.M. (CST).
The Bid will be awarded to the lowest responsive bidder.
All Bids shall remain firm for a period of sixty days after the opening. All bidders shall comply with all applicable State and local laws concerning licensing registration and regulation of contractors doing business to the State of Florida.
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR
TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT ALTHAMEASE BLUE is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO. 258
YEAR OF 2014
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY
Parcel# R32-1S-08-0400-000A-1300
Lot 13 and 14, Block A, Hugh Creek Sub-Division in Calhoun County, Florida, in Section 32, Township 1 South, Range 8 West, as recorded in the Public Records of the Office of the Clerk of Circuit Court, Calhoun County, Florida
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
AMOS J. GREEN
1026 N. MARION AVE.
LAKELAND, FL 33805
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on November 2, 2017 at 10:00 A.M. CST.
By: Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR
TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT LARRY WALDORFF is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO.437
YEAR OF 2011
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY
Parcel# R28-2S-09-0120-000E-0800
Lot 8, Block E, Chipola River Estates, per plat as recorded in the Office of the Clerk of Circuit Court of Calhoun County, Florida.
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
KEN CREIGHTON
6026 ARD DRIVE
YOUNGSTOWN, FL 32466
JOSHUA CREIGHTON
317 N. BONITA AVE.
PANAMA CITY, FL 32401
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on November 2, 2017 at 10:00 A.M. CST.
By: Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
Legal Notice
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
IN AND FOR
CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA
Case #:2017-CA-000025
CIVIL DIVISION
NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE LLC
Plaintiff,
-vs.
ANDREW SIDNEY HALL, JR. a/k/a ANDREW S. HALL JR. a/k/a ANDREW HALL JR. a/k/a. ANDREW HALL; JERICA LYNELL SCHMARJE a/k/a JERICA L. SCHMARJE a/k/a JERICA SCHMARJE HALL a/k/a/ JERICA HALL; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF ANDREW SIDNEY HALL, JR. a/k/a ANDREW S. HALL JR. a/k/a ANDREW HALL JR a/k/a ANDREW HALL; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF JERICA LYNELL SCHMARJE a/k/a/ JERICA L. SCHMARJE a/k/a JERICA SCHMARJE HALL a/k/a JERICA HALL; UNKNOWN PARTIES IN POSSESSION #1, IF LIVING, AND ALL UNKNOWN PARTIES CLAIMING BY, THROUGH, UNDER AND AGAINST THE ABOVE NAMED DEFENDANT(S) WHO ARE NOT KNOWN TO BE DEAD OR ALIVE, WHETHER SAID UNKNOWN PARTIES MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST AS SPOUSE, HEIRS, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, OR OTHER CLAIMANTS; UNKNOWN PARTIES IN POSSESSION #2, IF LIVING, AND ALL UNKNOWN PARTIES CLAIMING BY THROUGH, UNDER AND AGAINST THE ABOVE NAMED DEFENDANT(S) WHO ARE NOT KNOWN TO BE DEAD OR ALIVE, WHETHER SAID UNKNOWN PARTIES MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST AS SPOUSE, HEIRS, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, OR OTHER CLAIMANTS
Defendant s).
NOTICE OF SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to Order rescheduling foreclosure sale, or Final Judgment, entered in Civil Case No. 2017-CA-000025 of the Circuit Court of the 14th Judicial Circuit in and for Calhoun County, Florida, wherein Nationstar Mortgage LLC, and Plaintiff and Andrew Sidney Hall, Jr. a/k/a Andrew S. Hall Jr. a/k/a Andrew Hall Jr. a/k/a Andrew Hall, are the defendant(s), I, Clerk of Court, Carla A. Hand, will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash ON THE FRONT STEPS OF THE CALHOUN COUNTY COURTHOUSE AT 20859 CENTRAL AVENUE EAST, BLOUNTSTOWN, FLORIDA 32424 AT 11:00 A.M. CENTRAL STANDARD TIME on October 12, 2017, the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to-wit:
THE EAST 1/2 OF THE SOUTHWEST 1/4 OF THE NORTHWEST 1/4 OF SECTION 17, TOWNSHIP 1 NORTH, RANGE 10 WEST, CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA. LESS AND EXCEPT THE NORTH 10 ACRES.
THE ABOVE PROPERTY BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:
COMMENCE AT A 1/2” IRON ROD AND CAP (PSM 5943), MARKING THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF THE SOUTHWEST 1/4 OF NORTHWEST 1/4 OF SECTION 17, TOWNSHIP 1 NORTH, RANGE 10 WEST, CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA; THENCE SOUTH 00 DEGREES 04 MINUTES 44 SECONDS WEST, ALONG THE EAST LINE OF SAID SOUTHWEST 1/4, A DISTANCE OF 657.05 FEET TO A 1/2” IRON ROD AND CAP (PSM 2142), SAID IRON ROD BEING THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE CONTINUE SOUTH 00 DEGREES 04 MINUTES 44 SECONDS WEST, ALONG SAID EAST LINE, A DISTANCE OF 669.92 FEET TO A 1/2” IRON ROD AND CAP (PSM 5943) MARKING THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF SAID SOUTHWEST 1/4 OF NORTHWEST 1/4; THENCE NORTH 90 DEGREES 00 MINUTES 00 SECONDS WEST, ALONG THE SOUTH LINE OF SAID SOUTHWEST 1/4 OF NORTHWEST 1/4, A DISTANCE OF 662.92 FEET TO A 1/2”IRON ROD AND CAP (PSM 5943) MARKING THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF EAST 1/2 OF SAID SOUTHWEST 1/4 OF NORTHWEST 1/4; THENCE NORTH 00 DEGREES 04 MINUTES 33 SECONDS EAST, ALONG THE WEST LINE OF SAID EAST 1/2, A DISTANCE OF 668.72 FEET TO A 1/2” IRON ROD AND CAP (PSM 2142); THENCE NORTH 89 DEGREES 53 MINUTES 47 SECONDS EAST, A DISTANCE OF 662.95 FEET TO THE POINTY OF BEGINNING.
TOGETHER WITH THAT CERTAIN MANUFACTURED HOME, YEAR: 1998, MAKE: Wayne Corp., VIN#: WHC009166GA
ANY PERSON CLAIMING AN INTEREST IN THE SURPLUS FROM THE SALE, IF ANY, OTHER THAN THE PROPERTY OWNER AS OF THE DATE OF THE LIS PENDENS MUST FILE A CLAIM WITHIN 60 DAYS AFTER THE SALE.
If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator by mail at P.O. Box 1089, Panama City, FL 32402 at (850) 747-5338, at least seven (7) days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than seven (7) days. If you are hearing impaired, call 711.
Carla A. Hand,
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
LORI FLOWERS, DC
Legal Notice
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
IN AND FOR
CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION
CASE NO: 17CA000006
FIRST FEDERAL BANK OF FLORIDA,
Plaintiff,
vs.
DAVID J. KELLY and
NANCY L. KELLY,
Defendant(s).
CLERK’S NOTICE OF SALE
NOTICE IS GIVEN that, in accordance with the Final Judgment of Foreclosure entered on August 29, 2017 in the above-styled cause, I will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash on October 5, 2017 at 11:00 A.M. a.m. Central Standard Time (CST) at the front steps of the Calhoun County Courthouse, 20859 Central Ave. E., Room 130, Blountstown, FL 32424.
THE FOLLOWING PROPERTY IN CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA: COMMENCE AT THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF THE NORTH 1/2 OF THE NORTHEAST 1/4 OF THE NORTHWEST 1/4 OF SECTION 21, TOWNSHIP 1 NORTH, RANGE 9 WEST OF CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA; THENCE RUN SOUTH 89 DEGREES 04 MINUTES 00 SECONDS EAST ALONG THE SOUTH LINE OF SAID NORTH 1/2 OF NORTHEAST 1/4 OF NORTHWEST 1/4, 778.52 FEET TO A POINT ON THE NORTHERLY RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF STATE ROAD. 275; THENCE NORTH 48 DEGREES 27 MINUTES 43 SECONDS EAST ALONG SAID RIGHT OF WAY LINE, 128.49 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE CONTINUE NORTH 48 DEGREES 27 MINUTES 43 SECONDS EAST ALONG SAID RIGHT OF WAY LINE, 299.54 FEET TO A POINT OF CURVATURE ON A CURVE BEING CONCAVE NORTHWESTERLY; THENCE RUN NORTHEASTERLY ALONG SAID CURVING RIGHT OF WAY LINE THROUGH A CENTRAL ANGLE OF 42 DEGREES 03 MINUTES 00 SECONDS, HAVING A RADIUS OF 1024.809 FOR AN ARC DISTANCE OF 749.34 FEET; THENCE DEPARTING SAID CURVING RIGHT OF WAY LINE RUN SOUTH 69 DEGREES 56 MINUTES 20 SECONDS WEST, 184.40 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 54 DEGREES 25 MINUTES 40 SECONDS WEST, 210.93; THENCE NORTH 73 DEGREES 11 MINUTES 31 SECONDS WEST, 547.94 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 04 DEGREES 55 MINUTES 50 SECONDS WEST, 498.05 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 51 DEGREES 57 MINUTES 18 SECONDS EAST, 419.58 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 10 DEGREES 17 MINUTES 41 SECONDS EAST, 81.38 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.
Property Address: 19760 NORTHWEST COUNTY ROAD 275, ALTHA, FL 32421
ANY PERSON CLAIMING AN INTEREST IN THE SURPLUS FROM THE SALE, IF ANY, OTHER THAN THE PROPERTY OWNER AS OF THE DATE OF THE LIS PENDENS MUST FILE A CLAIM WITHIN 60 DAYS AFTER THE SALE.
Dated: AUGUST 29, 2017
CARLA HAND, CLERK
CALHOUN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT
By: Lori Flowers
Deputy Clerk
AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT
If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to access court facilities or participate in a court proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. To request such an accommodation, please contact Court Administration at least three business days prior to the required service by using one of the following methods: Phone - (904)630-2564; Fax - (904) 630-1146; TTD/TTY - (800) 955-8770 (Florida Relay Service). E-Mail –crtintrp@coj.net.
Legal Notice
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA
Case #:2017-CA-000005
CIVIL DIVISION
JP Morgan Chase Bank, National Association
Plaintiff,
-vs.
GARY M. SMITH; SUZANNE P. SMITH; UNKNOWN PARTIES IN POSSESSION #1, IF LIVING, AND ALL UNKNOWN PARTIES CLAIMING BY, THROUGH, UNDER AND AGAINST THE ABOVE NAMED DEFENDANT(S) WHO ARE NOT KNOWN TO BE DEAD OR ALIVE, WHETHER SAID UNKNOWN PARTIES MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST AS SPOUSE, HEIRS, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, OR OTHER CLAIMANTS; UNKNOWN PARTIES IN POSSESSION #2, IF LIVING, AND ALL UNKNOWN PARTIES CLAIMING BY THROUGH, UNDER AND AGAINST THE ABOVE NAMED DEFENDANT(S) WHO ARE NOT KNOWN TO BE DEAD OR ALIVE, WHETHER SAID UNKNOWN PARTIES MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST AS SPOUSE, HEIRS, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, OR OTHER CLAIMANTS
Defendant s).
NOTICE OF SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to an Order rescheduling foreclosure sale, or Final Judgment, entered in Civil Case No. 2017-CA-000005 of the Circuit Court of the 14th Judicial Circuit in and for Calhoun County, Florida, wherein JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association, Plaintiff and Gary M. Smith are defendant(s), I Clerk of Court, Carla A. Hand, will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash ON THE FRONT STEPS OF THE CALHOUN COUNTY COURTHOUSE AT 20859 CENTRAL AVENUE EAST, BLOUNTSTOWN, FLORIDA 32424 A T 11:00 A.M. CENTRAL STANDARD TIME on October 12, 2017, the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to-wit:
COMMENCE AT THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF THE NORTHEAST 1/4 OF THE NORTHEAST 1/4 OF SECTION 1, TOWNSHIP 1 SOUTH, RANGE 9 WEST, CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA AND RUN THENCE NORTH 89 DEGREES 49 MINUTES WEST, 260 FEET; THENCE NORTH 735 FEET FOR THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE CONTINUE NORTH 105 FEET; THENCE NORTH 89 DEGREES, 49 MINUTES WEST, 370 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 105 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 89 DEGREES, 49 MINUTES EAST, 370 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.
ANY PERSON CLAIMING AN INTEREST IN THE SURPLUS FROM THE SALE, IF ANY, OTHER THAN THE PROPERTY OWNER AS OF THE DATE OF THE LIS PENDENS MUST FILE A CLAIM WITHIN 60 DAYS AFTER THE SALE.
If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator by mail at P.O. Box 1089, Panama City, FL 32402 at (850) 747-5338, at least seven (7) days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than seven (7) days. If you are hearing impaired, call 711.
Carla A. Hand,
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
LORI FLOWERS, DCLegal Notice
NOTICE TO RECEIVE SEALED BIDS
The Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners will receive sealed bids from any qualified person, company or corporation interested in providing construction services for the following project:
DR 4177 PW #450 Sam Duncan Road
This project will include the road improvements made to Sam Duncan Road in Calhoun County, FL which include replacing limerock base and ditch cleaning.
Plans and specifications can be obtained at Dewberry | Preble-Rish, 20684 Central Avenue East, Blountstown, Florida 32424, (850) 674-3300. (For questions, please call Justin Ford at (850) 674-3300 or at jford@dewberry.com). The bid must conform to Section 287.133(3) Florida Statutes, on public entity crimes.
Due to constraints of the funding source, the construction completion date for this project will be November 6, 2017.
All bidders shall be pre-qualified with the Florida Department of Transportation per Section 2-1 of the F.D.O.T. Standard Specifications for Road and Bridge Construction, 2017 edition for: Flexible Paving, Hot Plant Mixed Bituminous Courses, Grading, Drainage and Grassing, Seeding and Sodding.
Liquidated damages for failure to complete the project on the specified date will be set at $200.00 per day.
Please indicate on the envelope that this is a sealed bid, for the “Bid #2017-019 - DR 4177 PW #450 Sam Duncan Road”.
Bids will be received until 2:00 P.M. (CST), on October 10, 2017, at the Calhoun County Clerk’s Office, Calhoun County Courthouse, 20589 Central Avenue East, Blountstown, FL 32424, and will be opened and read aloud on October 10, 2017 at 6:00 P.M. (CST).
The Bid will be awarded to the lowest responsive bidder.
Cost for Plans and Specifications will be $50.00 per set and is non-refundable. Checks should be made payable to DEWBERRY | PREBLE-RISH.
All Bids shall remain firm for a period of sixty days after the opening. All bidders shall comply with all applicable State and local laws concerning licensing registration and regulation of contractors doing business to the State of Florida.
Legal Notice
ORDINANCE NOTICE
IS HEREBY GIVEN that the following Ordinance No. 2017-07 of the City of Blountstown, AN ORDINANCE TO BE ENTITILED:
AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF BLOUNTSOTWN, BLOUNTSTOWN, FLORIDA, IMPOSING A MORATORIUM FOR 180 DAYS ON THE ISSUANCE OF ANY BUSINESS TAX LICENSE, PERMIT, CONDITIONAL USE APPROVAL, SITE PLAN APPROVAL AND ANY OTHER OFFICIAL ACTION OF THE CITYOF BLOUNTSTOWN HAVING THE EFFECT OF PERMITTING OR ALLOWING THE CONSTRUCTION AND/OR OPERATION OF CERTAIN BUSINESSES WITHIN THE CITY RELATED TO GAME ROOMS, ARCADES, INTERNET CAFES, SWEEPSTAKES REDEMPTION CENTERS, AND OTHER ESTABLISHMENTS USING SLOT MACHINES OR SLOT MACHINE-LIKE EQUIPMENT AND SIMILAR INDOOR ENTERTAINMENT AND AMUSEMENT ACTIVITIES AS MORE SPECIFICALLY DESCRIBED IN THIS ORINANCE, OR AN EXISTING BUSINESS; THE MORATORIUM SHALL APPLY TO ALL REAL PROPERTY LOCATED WITHIN THE CORPORATE LIMITS OF THE CITY OF BLOUNTSTOWN; PROVIDING FOR SEVERABILITY; AND PROVIDING AN EFFECTIVE DATE
SHALL BE PRESENTED to the City Council, City of Blountstown, for second and final adoption at the Regular City Council meeting to be held Tuesday, the 10th day of October, 2017 at 5:00 P.M. in the City Council Meeting room at 17262 NW Angle Street, Blountstown, FL. 32424.
This ordinance shall become effective upon final passage as provided by law.
ALL INTERESTED PERSONS desiring to be heard on the adoption of the aforesaid Ordinance No. 2017-07 are cordially invited to be in attendance at this meeting.
COPIES OF THIS ORDINANCE in its entirety may be obtained at City Hall, 20591 Central Avenue West, Blountstown, Florida 32424 between the working hours of M-F, 7:00A.M. To 4:00 P.M.
BY: Tony Shoemake, Mayor
Attest: Traci S. Hall, City Manager
Legal Notice
NOTICE TO RECEIVE SEALED BIDS
The Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners will receive sealed bids from any qualified person, company or corporation interested in providing construction services for the following project:
Chipola Road Sidewalk
This project will include installing a new sidewalk and associated drainage improvements along Chipola Road in Blountstown, FL.
Plans and specifications may be obtained by print or electronically at the Calhoun County Emergency Management Office, 20859 Central Avenue East, Blountstown, FL, 32424, (850) 674-8075. Please contact Chelsea Snowden at (850) 674-8075 or at csnowden@fairpoint.net. Cost for printed copies of Plans and Specifications will be $50.00 per set and is non-refundable. The bid must conform to Section 287.133(3) Florida Statutes, on public entity crimes.
Completion date for this project will be 120 days from the date of the Notice to Proceed presented to the successful bidder.
All bidders shall be pre-qualified with the Florida Department of Transportation per Section 2-1 of the F.D.O.T. Standard Specifications for Road and Bridge Construction, 2017 edition for: Grading, Drainage and Grassing, Seeding and Sodding.
Liquidated damages for failure to complete the project on the specified date will be set by the FDOT LAP Specifications, Section 8-10.2.
Please indicate on the envelope that this is a sealed bid, for the “Chipola Road Sidewalk – Bid #2017-020”.
Bids will be received until 2:00 P.M. (CST), on October 24, 2017, at the Calhoun County Clerk’s Office, Calhoun County Courthouse, 20589 Central Avenue East, Blountstown, FL 32424, and will be opened and read aloud on October 24, 2017 at 6:00 P.M. (CST).
The Bid will be awarded to the lowest responsive bidder.
All Bids shall remain firm for a period of sixty days after the opening. All bidders shall comply with all applicable State and local laws concerning licensing registration and regulation of contractors doing business to the State of Florida.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)