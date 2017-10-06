Mr. John Willis (J.W.) Bailey, age 79, of Blountstown, FL passed away Wednesday, September 27, 2017 in Blountstown.
J.W was born on July 22, 1938 in Calhoun County to John Milton Bailey and Nona Lee (Dawson) Bailey. He had lived in Panama City for most of his life. He had worked for the Blountstown Police Department, West Panama City Beach Police Department, and retired with the Bay County Sheriff’s Department after 19 years as head of the Warrant Division. J. W. proudly served in the United States Army in Germany for three years. He was an avid fisherman and loved mullet fishing. J.W. was preceded in death by his parents, John Milton Bailey and Nona Lee (Dawson) Bailey, son, John Willis Bailey, Jr., 2 brothers, Roger Dale Bailey, Charles Fernwood Bailey. He was of the Baptist Faith.
Survivors include, a daughter, Karyn Blount of Mt. Dora, FL; grandsons, Christopher Blount of Panama City, FL, Corey Blount and wife, Angela of Orlando, FL; Caden Blount of Mt. Dora, FL; granddaughters, Courtney Blount of Madison, FL; Caleigh Blount of Mt. Dora, FL; one great-great-granddaughter, Rylee Burch of Madison, FL; 1 brother, Gene Bailey and his wife, Fay of Blountstown, FL; 2 sisters, Janie Boyd of Blountstown, FL and Gale Holley of Blountstown, FL; former spouse, Nell Bailey of Panama City, FL.
Funeral services were held Saturday, September 30, 2017 at 2:00 pm (CST) at Peavy Funeral Home Chapel. Interment followed in Cypress Creek Cemetery in Kinard, FL.
All arrangements are under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL. 850-674-2266.