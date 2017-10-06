Mr. Rufus Solomon 89, died Wednesday, September 27, 2017 at Blountstown Health and Rehabilitation Center.
He was born on August 23, 1928 in Bristol, FL to Henry Jack and Amelia Solomon. He was employed by Reichold Chemical Company for 27 years. Subsequent to that, he was employed by the Tallahassee Democrat and the Harold Memorial Library in Liberty County. He was a member of the Church of God of Prophecy.
He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Mrs. Alice Ann Solomon who he loved and cherished. Together they had six children; Cynthia Giles, Gregory Solomon (Jacqueline), Sasha Coleman, Carol Solomon, Grant Solomon and Darryl Solomon. Prior to this union, Mr. Solomon had one daughter, Cynthia Burke (Eddie). He has sixteen grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren. He is also survived by in-laws Reverend Dr. C. L. Wilson (Betty), Ruby Gibson (James) and Shelia Solomon. In addition he leaves to mourn a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Mr. Solomon is preceded in death by his parents Henry Jack and Amelia Solomon and five siblings; John Wesley Black, Willow Crawford, Johnnie Mae Solomon, Mozell Daughtrey and Emanuel Solomon. One grandson, Dwayne Scott.
Services will be held at 11:a.m. CST on Saturday, October 7, 2017 at St. Mary Missionary Baptist Church in Blountstown. The viewing will be from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, October 6 at the Church of God of Prophecy in Bristol.
The burial will take place at the Bristol Cemetery.
Bradwell Morturary in Quincy, FL is entrusted with the funeral arrangements.