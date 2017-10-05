Altha’s “Dads Take Your Child to School Day”

This past Wednesday Altha School participated in the National program "Dads Take Your Child to School Day". A special breakfast was served in the lunchroom for Dads (and other significant male role models in our students lives).
Studies show that when dads are actively involved in their child's education...
-Father involvement in schools is associated with improvements by students in academics, behavior, and social skills
-Academically students:
Receive more A's
Enjoy school more
Stay in school
Continue their education
So dads - you matter! Thank you for joining us.
Special thanks to TV Production student Haley Dykes for the photos. More photos can be seen on our Facebook page - Altha Public School