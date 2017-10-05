Altha FCCLA hosted the District One planning meeting

Thursday, October 5. 2017
On Wednesday, September 27 Altha Public School hosted the District One planning meeting for the Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America.

During this meeting chapter officers and their advisors from surrounding counties discussed preparations for our district meeting. Allyson Mears and Levi Kimbrell who serve on the Florida FCCLA State Executive Council was joined by the district one chairperson Stephanie Foxworth and the District Advisor, Megan Henson. District one has their annual District Meeting coming up very soon. Students from this district will campaign for offices and conduct their yearly business.
