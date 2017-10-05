BHS students get lesson on “No Zone” around big trucks

On Monday, September 25th, Trooper George “Chip” Holland and Trooper Brian Spivey teamed up with the Florida Trucking Association Driver/ Representative Jorge Acosta with FedEx at Blountstown High School. They addressed the “No Zone” around commercial motor vehicles when driving around them. They addressed the safe distance of travel when sharing the road with a commercial motor vehicle.
Mrs. Brittany Riddle’s classes were allowed to sit in a commercial vehicle and get first hand experience of a “drivers view” as a professional driver. Students were also given the opportunity to sit in a patrol car parked behind the FedEx truck to allow students to understand the “No Zone” topic that was discussed earlier in the presentation. Mrs. Riddle and her students would like to thank everyone involved in making the presentation happen for their classes.