Tigers shutout Holmes Co., 49-0

The Tigers won the coin toss and deferred to the second half. The Tiger defense forced a three and out on the Blue Devils first possession. The Tiger offense did not waste any time lighting up the scoreboard. A nine play 75 yard drive put Tiger points on the board when QB Trent Peacock ran the ball in from 2 yards out with 5:24 to go in the first quarter and the 7-0 lead.
Two possessions later at the start of the 2nd quarter, Holmes County went for it on 4th and 1 from midfield. The Tiger defense, led by Jar’Kevis Bess and Ja’Marius Engram, stopped the ball carrier short of the line to gain and the Tigers took over on downs at the 50 yard line. Two plays later, Tiger Treven Smith caught a 50 yard pass from Peacock and ran over a Blue Devil defender on his way to the end zone and a 14-0 Tiger lead. The Tigers got the ball back after a punt and quickly got into the red zone. Big runs by Jamal Howard and Denzel Washington took the ball down inside the 10 yard line. Jar’Kevis Bess carried the ball over the goal line from the six and the 21-0 lead with 4:13 left in the half.
A good kick off return by Holmes County gave them some life and the ball inside Tiger territory. That momentum was short lived when Jamal Howard picked off a pass on the Tiger 10 yard line to stop the Blue Devil threat. The Tigers used a 49 yard reception by Gabe McClellan to get into scoring position. Two plays later, Peacock found Howard alone in the end zone for an 18 yard TD catch and the 28-0 lead with :49 seconds before the end of the first half.
The Tigers opened the second half with a 4 play drive capped by a 39 yard Treven Smith run and the 35-0 lead that started the mercy rule running clock with 9:42 left in the 3rd quarter. The Tiger defense put points on the board on the next possession when Montarius Brown picked off an errant Blue Devil pass and returned it 45 yards for a Tiger TD and the 42-0 lead. Tiger special team play would round out the scoring when Kevon Godwin returned a punt 55 yards for the final Tiger touchdown on the last play of the third quarter and the 49-0 victory.
The Tigers have been on a roll the last three weeks outscoring their opponents by a combined score of 173-13. This past week, the Tiger offense put up 373 yards on only 34 plays for an average of 11 yards per snap. Tiger QB Peacock led the passing attack going 4 for 6 with 122 yards and 2 TD’s. Treven Smith led the Tiger rushing attack with 103 yards on just 6 carries. Jamal Howard and Denzel Washington added 55 and 53 yards respectively.
The Tiger defense forced its second consecutive shutout holding the Blue Devils to 88 yards of total offense on 37 plays. Kentrell Lawson led the Tiger defensive effort with 13 tackles. Alex Buggs added 12 tackles and Godwin and Bess chipped in 10 tackles each. Tiger kicker James Shores connected on 7 of 7 extra point attempts.
Blountstown (4-1) will host Bozeman (3-2) for this year’s homecoming game this Friday night. Bozeman comes riding high into Blountstown after upsetting Vernon last week 27-20. Kickoff in Blountstown this Friday night will be 7:00 CT. Be sure and arrive early to see all the 2017 homecoming festivities.