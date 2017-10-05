Altha Middle School opens at 1-1

Altha was led by Jacob Caulley’s 25 points and 4 assists. Trace Mears followed with 12 points. Heath Sims added 6 points. Wyatt Burch added 2 points and 13 rebounds to the winning cause. Logan and Garrett Martin each chipped in with 6 rebounds.
The B team also beat Bethlehem 37-24. Austin Pennington led the way with 15 points. Jake Lytle added 6 points. Conner Fielder scored 4 points. David Jemison and John David Hollis each added 2 points.
Poplar Springs 40 Altha 36
Altha traveled to Poplar Springs Thursday and came back handed a five point defeat by the Atomics (9-1). The game was tight most the way, with Poplar Springs leading by 1 at the end of the first (9-8) second (19-18) and third quarters (28-27). The Atomics outscored the Cats’ 12-9 in the final stanza.
Wyatt Burch led the Cats’ 13 points. Trace Mears added 9 points. Justin Bybee followed with 6 points.
“I love this group of middle schoolers, we are going to continue to improve. This loss was on me, I tried to throw too much at them in one practice. They have a pretty good middle school team as they have won 9 of 10 games and this was our second and I tried to make too many adjustments and they are just learning to play with one another. We have a re-match with them next Monday in Altha.
The B team also lost 23-12. Triston King scored 9 points for the Cats’