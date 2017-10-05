Altha Middle School opens at 1-1

Posted by
Administrator
in Sports
Thursday, October 5. 2017
Comments (0)
Altha 47 Bethlehem 29
The Altha Wildcats started their middle school season with a win over Bethlehem. The Cats’ jumped out to a 12-3 lead after the first quarter and extended it to 24-10 at the half. The Cats’ outscored Bethlehem 14-5 in the third stanza to lead 38-15 going into the final quarter.

Altha was led by Jacob Caulley’s 25 points and 4 assists. Trace Mears followed with 12 points. Heath Sims added 6 points. Wyatt Burch added 2 points and 13 rebounds to the winning cause. Logan and Garrett Martin each chipped in with 6 rebounds.

The B team also beat Bethlehem 37-24. Austin Pennington led the way with 15 points. Jake Lytle added 6 points. Conner Fielder scored 4 points. David Jemison and John David Hollis each added 2 points.

Poplar Springs 40 Altha 36
Altha traveled to Poplar Springs Thursday and came back handed a five point defeat by the Atomics (9-1). The game was tight most the way, with Poplar Springs leading by 1 at the end of the first (9-8) second (19-18) and third quarters (28-27). The Atomics outscored the Cats’ 12-9 in the final stanza.

Wyatt Burch led the Cats’ 13 points. Trace Mears added 9 points. Justin Bybee followed with 6 points.

“I love this group of middle schoolers, we are going to continue to improve. This loss was on me, I tried to throw too much at them in one practice. They have a pretty good middle school team as they have won 9 of 10 games and this was our second and I tried to make too many adjustments and they are just learning to play with one another. We have a re-match with them next Monday in Altha.

The B team also lost 23-12. Triston King scored 9 points for the Cats’
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.
 
   
 
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
 