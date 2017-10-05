Lady Tigers (14-5) defeat Liberty County Bulldogs in straight sets

The Lady Tigers Volleyball team defeated rival Liberty County in straight sets last Tuesday night 25-15, 25-23, 25-18.
The Tigers had a 176 hitting clip. Leading the Tigers in kills was Emma Richards with 12 followed by Courtney Payne with 6. Madison Taylor led in assists with 22 and aces with 5. Cydnee Eubanks led in dogs with 10. The Tigers traveled to Bpzeman for a district showdown winning again in straight sets 25-8, 25-12, 25-14. They had a 366 hitting clip and Emma Richards once again led the Tiger with 16 kills along with 3 blocks. Kendall Hatchett also notched 3 blocks and 5 kills. Cydnee Eubanks had 4 Aces and 7 digs. Brianna Walker led with 9 digs. The Tigers move to 14-5 overall and 4-0 in district play.