R.L. Alford will serve as Grand Marshall of BHS Homecoming Parade

Blountstown High School is pleased to announce that its Grand Marshall for the 2017 Homecoming Parade is Mr. RL Alford. Mr. Alford was chosen by the BHS faculty and staff because he is a true and loyal Blountstown Tiger fan. He is such a loyal fan, he hasn’t missed a game in 7 years and that was only because he had to have a pace maker installed. There are two seasons of the year for RL; football season and waiting for football season!
Mr. Alford was born in Delwood Florida in June of 1936, but his family moved to Blountstown soon after that. He grew up in Blountstown and spent his entire school career here, graduating from Blountstown High in 1954. He played football for the Tigers his Junior and Senior year after finally talking his mother into letting him play. He was #32 on the football team and played the position of half back and full back. He says that his best game was against Florida High where he scored 4 touchdowns.
After graduating from BHS, Mr. Alford joined the Navy and then came back after 2 years to Blountstown to marry his high school sweetheart Hilda Clemmons. They raised a family of two children, Jonathan Alford and Juanice Alford Sanders, who both teach in the Calhoun County School system. His two grandchildren are Casey Johnson, who has recently joined the BHS faculty after graduating with a Masters from Oxford University, and Bailey Johnson, who is a Senior at BHS this year. The entirety of his family has graduated from Blountstown High, or CALCO High in Mr. Alford’s day. If it’s Friday night, you can definitely find Mr. Alford with his family in the bleachers wherever the Blountstown Tiger’s are playing with boiled peanuts that he made special for Bailey. If you ask nicely, he just might share!