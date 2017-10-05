Commissioners will allow company to drill for oil in southern part of county

“Based on the result of seismic testing, there appears to be a pool of oil located underneath our area. This permit will allow them to drill into this pool to see if it is, in fact, oil”, explained Commissioner Bailey. At the meeting, Mr. Spooner himself made a thirty minute presentation of the process and explained the methods through which his company would ensure that the process was environmentally safe. Those with concerns were allowed to present their concerns to Mr. Spooner, and he addressed each one. Commissioner Bailey further explained, “Personally, my biggest concern was to be sure that it was not fracking. And it isn’t. This is a vertical drilling process directly into the pool. Fracking is a more horizontal drilling process through which the rocks are fracked to let the oil seep into the pipes. This is a traditional drilling process that does not disturb the land in the same way.”
The pool seen through testing appears to be the same as the Jay oil field, and will be handled with the same process. Should the exploratory drilling not result in any findings, the process will not proceed beyond that point. However, should the drilling result in the findings of oil, the well will then become a production well that will draw the oil from the pool. Before any of the drilling can begin, Spooner is required to get all applicable permits from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, the Northwest Florida Water Management District, and others. They will be required to meet all required standards through these organizations or drilling will not begin. Protection of our environment was hard pressed, and met with enthusiastic positivity and reassurances. They have experienced no blowouts in the state of Florida to date.
The project has the potential to bring as much as $9,500,000.00 to our area. “This has the potential to help us improve our infrastructure, create more jobs, and help our community become more self-sustaining over the long term”, added Commissioner Bailey. “We want the residents of Calhoun County to know that we take any risk to our environment very seriously, and feel very confident in the measures Spooner Petroleum Company has planned to make sure this process is completely safe. The drilling site is on agricultural land and not a wetland. It is in the Southwest corner of the county, and is miles from any homes”.
Although Mr. Bailey and the rest of the board is aware that there may still be some concerns held by others in our area, they want to reassure the residents that the vote was not to approve the fracking process. It is a traditional drilling process that has been carefully planned and executed multiple times with proven track records. In addition to being confident in the safety of the process, there is also much hope for the possibilities of exponential benefit that would directly impact our residents.
The application and all applicable documents have been filed as public record at the Kinard Library for access and review.