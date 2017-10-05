On Thursday, September 28 the Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce hosted the Calhoun County “Super Council” meeting. It was held in Altha at the new Altha Public School. Among the topics discussed were an oil well coming to Calhoun County, an emergency plan for naturual disasters, and roadwork needed in Altha.
The Super Council is made up of all the elected boards in Calhoun County. Members of the Board of Calhoun County Commissioners, Blountstown City Council, Altha Town Council, and the Calhoun County School Board were invited to participate. The event was open to the public.
The meeting is held twice a year and enables entities to give updates on current projects and plans for the future. The face-to-face progress reports given present opportunities to assist each other to work together towards common goals.