Sheriff's Log for 10-04017

CALHOUN COUNTY
September 27
Michael Ervine Whittington - out of county warrant
Rocky Lee Brown - drugs-possess/possess methamphetamine, marijuana-possess/not more than 20 grams, narcotic equip-possess/narcotic equip-possess and or use
September 28
Ethan Webster Young - battery/felon batt result from bodily harm/disability
September 29
Michael Christopher Bolt - out of county warrant
Temicka Hall - cocaine-possess/possess cocaine
Rosie Elizabeth Lewis - failure to appear/failure to appear for misdemeanor offense
Violet Virginia Manning - criminal registration/convicted felon registration
Clifton B. Samuel - probation violation/violation of probation
September 30
Willie Smith - out of county warrant, nonmoving traffic viol/drive while license suspended, 1st offense, narcotic equip-possess/drug paraphernalia advertise
Jaso Hollister Byrd - nonmoving traffic voilation/driving while license suspended, 1st offense
October 1
Aubrey Hill -
Francisco Garcia Martinez - nonmoving traffic violation/operate motor vehicle without valid license
Ebony Danielle Tucker - violation of probation
