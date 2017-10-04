Legals for 10-04-17

Legal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR
TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT ALTHAMEASE BLUE is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO. 258
YEAR OF 2014
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY
Parcel# R32-1S-08-0400-000A-1300
Lot 13 and 14, Block A, Hugh Creek Sub-Division in Calhoun County, Florida, in Section 32, Township 1 South, Range 8 West, as recorded in the Public Records of the Office of the Clerk of Circuit Court, Calhoun County, Florida
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
AMOS J. GREEN
1026 N. MARION AVE.
LAKELAND, FL 33805
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on November 2, 2017 at 10:00 A.M. CST.
By: Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR
TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT LARRY WALDORFF is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO.437
YEAR OF 2011
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY
Parcel# R28-2S-09-0120-000E-0800
Lot 8, Block E, Chipola River Estates, per plat as recorded in the Office of the Clerk of Circuit Court of Calhoun County, Florida.
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
KEN CREIGHTON
6026 ARD DRIVE
YOUNGSTOWN, FL 32466
JOSHUA CREIGHTON
317 N. BONITA AVE.
PANAMA CITY, FL 32401
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on November 2, 2017 at 10:00 A.M. CST.
By: Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
Legal Notice
NOTICE TO RECEIVE SEALED BIDS
The Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners will receive sealed bids from any qualified person, company or corporation interested in providing construction services for the following project:
Chipola Road Sidewalk
This project will include installing a new sidewalk and associated drainage improvements along Chipola Road in Blountstown, FL.
Plans and specifications may be obtained by print or electronically at the Calhoun County Emergency Management Office, 20859 Central Avenue East, Blountstown, FL, 32424, (850) 674-8075. Please contact Chelsea Snowden at (850) 674-8075 or at csnowden@fairpoint.net. Cost for printed copies of Plans and Specifications will be $50.00 per set and is non-refundable. The bid must conform to Section 287.133(3) Florida Statutes, on public entity crimes.
Completion date for this project will be 120 days from the date of the Notice to Proceed presented to the successful bidder.
All bidders shall be pre-qualified with the Florida Department of Transportation per Section 2-1 of the F.D.O.T. Standard Specifications for Road and Bridge Construction, 2017 edition for: Grading, Drainage and Grassing, Seeding and Sodding.
Liquidated damages for failure to complete the project on the specified date will be set by the FDOT LAP Specifications, Section 8-10.2.
Please indicate on the envelope that this is a sealed bid, for the “Chipola Road Sidewalk – Bid #2017-020”.
Bids will be received until 2:00 P.M. (CST), on October 24, 2017, at the Calhoun County Clerk’s Office, Calhoun County Courthouse, 20589 Central Avenue East, Blountstown, FL 32424, and will be opened and read aloud on October 24, 2017 at 6:00 P.M. (CST).
The Bid will be awarded to the lowest responsive bidder.
All Bids shall remain firm for a period of sixty days after the opening. All bidders shall comply with all applicable State and local laws concerning licensing registration and regulation of contractors doing business to the State of Florida.