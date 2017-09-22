Steve R. Forehand, age 64, of Grand Ridge passed away Thursday, September 21, 2017.
Steve was born in Wewahitchka, July 11, 1953, to Ruel Ervin and Dorothy (Redd) Forehand. He lived most of his life in Grand Ridge and did construction for Boilermakers Union #111. Steve was an avid outdoorsman.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ruel and Dorothy Forehand and a brother, Glen Forehand.
Survivors include his wife, Margaret (Cooley) Forehand of Grand Ridge; his son, Scott Forehand and wife, Michelle also of Grand Ridge; grandchildren, Haley Forehand, Olivia Cook, and Rylee Blackburn; and three brothers, Ira Forehand, Alfred Forehand, and Wayne Forehand, all of Wewahitchka.
The funeral service will be Saturday, September 23, 3:00 p.m. at Carr Advent Christian Church with Reverend Glenn Davis officiating. Interment will be in Herndon Cemetery. The family will receive friends at their home at 643 Blueberry Drive near Grand Ridge Friday evening.
Adams Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. Phone is 674-5449 and you may offer the family condolences online at adamsfh.com.