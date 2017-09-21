“Dads Take Your Child to School Day” at Altha School

Calling all Fathers, stepfathers, grandfathers, uncles, brothers, foster fathers and other male role models! Please join us on Wednesday, September 27th at Altha Public School for "Dads Take Your Child To School Day". Our cafeteria will be providing breakfast to all who attend. Cost is free for both adult and child. Breakfast will begin at 7:15.
This is a statewide initiative of the Florida Department of Education to encourage fathers and male role models to become involved in the education of their children as a means for increasing student achievement.
The Dads Take Your Child to School Day event is designed to highlight the significant role a child’s father or male role models can have in enhancing a child’s educational experience.