Tigers win in rout over Northview

It was the Chiefs who got on the board first on their opening possession with an 8 play 54 yard drive. The two-point conversion failed and the Chiefs opened the game with a short-lived 6-0 lead.
The Tigers received the ensuing kick off and claimed the lead for good on a 5 play 55 yard drive. Blountstown QB Trent Peacock found Trevin Smith all alone streaking down the middle of the field for the Tiger 28 yard touchdown and the 7-6 lead with 6:58 in the first quarter. It was all Tigers from that point.
The Tiger defense forced the Chiefs to a three and out on their next possession. The Tigers would score on a 4 play 68 yard drive as Jamal Howard scored on a fake punt after receiving a shovel pass from Peacock and racing 61 yards to pay dirt and the 14-6 lead.
The Tiger defense turned it up a notch on the Chiefs next possession. Tiger defensive lineman Jamarius Engram blocked a punt and Carson Hatchett recovered on the Chief 28 yard line. The Tiger offense took only two plays to score with Peacock finding Kevis Bess in the corner of the end zone with a 23 yard pass and the 21-6 lead with 2:15 in the first quarter.
The Tigers would get the ball right back on the kick off when Montarious Brown laid a monster hit on the Northview returner forcing the ball to pop out. Alex Buggs recovered the ball on the Chief 27 yard line. The Tiger offense stumbled briefly and the drive ended on a failed FG attempt from 38 yards away that sailed wide right on the last play of the first quarter.
The Tiger defense forced another three and out to start the second quarter. The Tigers offense started on the Chief 43 yard line after a short punt and took 4 plays to score with Denzel Washington finding the paint on a 1 yard plunge and the 28-6 lead.
Northview saw the writing on the wall on their next possession and knew they had to score to have any chance to win. That mentality forced the Chief coaching staff to go for it on fourth down and 5 on their own 34 yard line. The fourth down pass was broken up by Kevon Godwin.
The Tigers took over on the Chief 34 yard line. Two plays later, Godwin scored on a 37 yard reception and the rout was on at 35-6 with 7:33 left in the first half. Godwin scored again one minute later, this time on a 37 yard interception return and the Tiger lead was pushed to 42-6.
With the Tiger second team defense on the field, the Chiefs were able to move the ball on their next drive and score on a 61 yard pass to cut the lead to 42-13 with 5:29 still in the first half. The Tigers would answer with a long, time consuming drive keeping the ball on the ground and winding the clock. The Tigers would finish the drive with a James Shores 27 yard FG and the 45-13 lead with 1:04 left in the half. The Chiefs were hoping for lightning to strike twice and tried a few long passes before the end of the half. That reasoning back fired as Godwin picked off his second pass of the quarter and returned it 83 yards for his third TD of the night and the 51-13 Tiger halftime lead. It is believed that the 51 first half points is the most in the last 13 years since the 2004 season that ended with the Tigers as the Class A State Runner-up.
The second half opened with a running clock and ended quickly. The Tigers did score one more time on a 70 yard run by Trent Smith on the last play of the third quarter.
The Tiger offense put up 416 yards on the night on only 40 plays for an average of 10.4 yards per play. Tiger QB Trent Peacock went 6-9 for 182 yards and 4 TD’s. Peacock also rushed 6 times for 35 yards. Jamal Howard led all Tiger receivers with 2 catches for 74 yards. Eight Tigers had rushing stats with Trent Smith leading the team with 6 carries for 84 yards. Trevin Smith was next with 2 carries for 32 yards.
The Tiger defense played great after the first Northview drive and only allowed 137 yards of Chief offense. The Tiger defense was led by Alex Buggs with 8 tackles and a fumble recovery. Trevin Smith and Kentrell Lawson chipped in 7 tackles each. Kevon Godwin had 2 interceptions that were both returned for TD’s.
Kicker James Shores connected on 6 of 7 XP attempts and 1of 2 FG attempts.
Blountstown (2-1) will host the Liberty County Bulldogs (0-3) this Friday night. Liberty County is coming off of a 52-6 loss to Franklin County. Game time in Blountstown will be 7:00 PM CT.