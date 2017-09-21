Locals offer relief help for pitching legend Curt Schilling

Just days after Hurricane Irma finished her war path through Florida, a late night call from his son alerted Vance Bateman to some loud noise just down the road from his house at his neighbor’s house, David Murrell.
With it being so late in the night, Mr. Bateman didn’t want to disturb Mr. Murrell and promptly informed his son, David, of such. However, David Bateman’s concern over the commotion soon swayed Vance.
Upon investigation of the noise, the men found a bogged down U-Haul trailer in Mr. Murrell’s driveway, and were told of two pick-up trucks that were spotted leaving the scene. Immediate concerns of possible thieves or other trouble led the men to alert the Sheriff’s Department of the situation.
Two deputies responded, tracked down the two pick-up trucks, and returned to let the men know that there was no foul play involved. It was a simple case of visitors being lost and getting stuck, which would be resolved in the morning.
The next morning, much to the surprise of the three neighbors, the noise makers from the previous night returned for their U-Haul trailer, and one of them was three-time MLB World Series Champ, six-time All-Star, and the 2001 World Series MVP, Curt Schilling. His journey began in Massachusetts, carrying supplies to those afflicted by the disaster of Hurricane Harvey. While there, Hurricane Irma warranted another supply drop for those affected here in Florida, so Mr. Schilling restocked his supplies and headed east. It was upon his arrival to our area where he planned to stop and stay with his friend, Kevin Jackson, when this leg of his journey got interesting. While he was searching for Mr. Jackson’s residence, his GPS took him on the turn that would land him stuck in Mr. Murrell’s driveway, and alerting Mr. David Bateman, prompting him to call Mr. Vance Bateman. In a telephone interview with Mr. Jackson I inquired about why Mr. Schilling was on the journey to begin with, to which he responded, “Curt had an idea and wanted to do God’s work. He wanted to give people hope. He gathered supplies and donations and he set out to help those that needed it.”
Collectively, the men wasted no time gathering more help, to include the Sheriff, and got straight to work on freeing the U-Haul from captivity in the mud. They labored and unloaded the trailer, about ten men in all, until two tractors and two hours later, it was freed. “He was such an incredibly nice man. Just a very kind man, and he worked the hardest of us out there that morning”, recalled Mr. Vance Bateman when asked about his impressions of Mr. Schilling.
“He was so down to earth, and just a genuine do-gooder”, added Mr. David Murrell. “Yes, it was a bunch of local do-gooders helping out a national do-gooder. It was just a great experience for all of us”, he continued.
The group was able to get the trailer freed, restocked, and sent Mr. Schilling off to finish his mission of delivering supplies. Mr. Jackson joined him for that leg of the trip, in which they headed down to Everglades City. They dropped off supplies of diapers, water, money, and so much more. Mr. Schilling was even able to garner donations of approximately 26 generators that they delivered. All through which Mr. Schilling’s Maltese, Ellie, was his traveling buddy.
And so the story goes, as it will be told by those that were lucky enough to experience it, of how a MLB superstar ended up stuck in a muddy driveway here in our little county on his way to help others in need across our country. His good-hearted deeds were met and extended by the good-hearted people of Calhoun County that are always willing to lend a helping hand, and what a blessing it was to all present that day.