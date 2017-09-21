Red Level Masonic Lodge 134 gives to schools

Thursday, September 21. 2017
Members of Red Level Masonic Lodge 134 have been helping our local schools for years

Last week they visited Carr School and Altha School to continue this tradition. For more, please turn to page 5 in this week's paper edition.
