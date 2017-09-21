Food Program Coming to Local Seniors

TALLAHASSEE, FL – The new food assistance program that provides eligible senior citizens in Calhoun and Liberty counties with an opportunity to receive a free package of food each month is set for September 21 and 29. Each package contains about 30 pounds of food such as cheese, canned chicken or tuna, shelf-stable milk, beans, rice, cereal and juice.
The program, called the Commodity Supplemental Food Program, or CSFP, is administered by the Florida Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services and is managed by Second Harvest of the Big Bend. With about 6,000 food-insecure seniors living in the rural areas of the Big Bend, the CSFP Program is meant to provide assistance to seniors in counties such as Calhoun and Liberty.
“Second Harvest is proud to be partnering with the Florida Department of Agriculture and the USDA to provide seniors with free, supplemental food on a monthly basis,” said Second Harvest CEO Rick Minor. “Many seniors living in Calhoun and Liberty Counties are struggling to make ends meet, and this new program can help them obtain the nutritious food they need to stay healthy.”
The monthly food packages are available to seniors living in Calhoun or Liberty Counties who are at least 60 years old, with an income below 130 percent of the Federal Poverty Level. Seniors must pre-register to receive food. The following registration opportunities are available to seniors who reside in Calhoun or Liberty Counties:
· Thursday, Sep. 21, 1 – 3 PM (Eastern Time) at Jimmy Weaver Memorial Library
· Friday, Sep. 29, 9 – 11 AM (Central Time) at Calhoun County Senior Citizens Association
· Friday, Sep. 29, 12 – 2 PM (Central Time) at Calhoun Liberty Ministries
Seniors who wish to register must bring a photo ID, and those determined to be eligible will be notified later by mail about their food pick-up date. During the registration times above, Second Harvest personnel will also be distributing food packages to seniors who registered prior to August 21 and August 29.
To learn more about the CSFP or Second Harvest of the Big Bend, please contact Daniel Warren at (850) 879-3285 or by email at
dwarren@FightingHunger.org
.